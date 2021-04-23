The high school baseball regular season wraps up today and Saturday with the playoff brackets being released Sunday, and the first round of playoff games must be played by Wednesday.
Some Teche Area teams remain in contention not only for playoff spots but for home games in the opening round.
In Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High School was 19th in the latest, unofficial power rankings from the LHSAA. The Jackets have one game left on the schedule, Saturday at home against Hanson. It is likely NISH will finish the season around 19th in the power rankings and be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
In Class 4A, Westgate was 25th in the power rankings with one game left in the regular season, Saturday at home against Sacred Heart of Ville Platte The Tigers will be in the bottom half of the power rankings and be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
In Class 2A, Loreauville was eighth in the power rankings. The Tigers have one game left in the season, Friday on the road at Rayne.
LHS will be at home in the first round of the playoffs and if the TIgers finish in the top eight, they will be at home for a second round game as well, barring an upset.
Delcambre is 20th in the power rankings and the Panthers have finished their schedule for the spring. The Panthers are waiting to see where they head in the first round next week.
Also in Class 2A, West St. Mary is 41st in the power rankings and will not be in the playoffs while Franklin and Jeanerette have opted out of participating in the postseason.
In Division III, Catholic High is 10th in the power rankings with one game left in the regular season, Saturday at home against Covenant Christian.
Catholic High will be on the road in the first round best of 3 series next week.
In Division IV, Highland Baptist is 11th with two games left. The Bears are scheduled to play Covenant Christian Saturday.
According to HBCS coach Brendon Boudreaux, Covenant will play Catholic High at noon and then go across town to play Highland at 5 p.m. if weather allows since the forecast calls for rain Saturday.
Also in Division IV, Hanson is 17th in the power rankings and the top 16 teams get into the playoffs. Hanson has two games left, at St. Edmund today and at NISH Saturday.
In Class A, Centerville is fourth in the power rankings. The Bulldogs have finished their regular season and wait to see who will come to them in the playoffs next week.
In Class 3A, Erath is 20th and St. Martinville is 32nd in the power rankings. Both are finished with the regular season. Erath will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs while SMSH waits to see if they get in or will be bumped out.
In Division V, ESA is eighth and will be on the road in the first round since all Division V teams make the postseason.