Highland Baptist’s boys and girls track and field teams came out of the field events in good shape Tuesday at the District 8-A track and field meet held at New Iberia Senior High.
Marin Barras, the defending indoor state champion in the shot put, was a triple winner. The HBCS senior won the shot put, discus and javelin at the meet while Bri Sensley won the long jump for the Lady Bears.
On the boys side of the meet, Myles Liggans won the long jump for the Bears.
As of press time, final results were not available but Highland boys held a 64-point lead over Vermilion Catholic after 18 events while the HBCS girls held a 23-point lead over Vermilion Catholic in the girls race for the district title.
Barras won the shot put with a heave of 41 feet, 10 inches; the discus with a toss of 124-6 and the javelin with a launch of 112-6. Sensley won the long jump with a distance of 16-4.
Liggins won the long jump with a leap of 20-9 3/4.
Other winners in the field events included Hanson’s John Uze in the boys pole vault with a height of 9-3 and Centerville’s Milton Schexnayder won the boys shot put with a distance of 44-6.
Over at Westgate, the Tigers played host to the District 5-4A meet and the boys track team had some winners in the field events.
Travin Gardner won the boys high jump at a height of 6-1 and was the only field winner for the Tigers, who were scoring points on the track and were in the lead at the meet after 17of the 19 events
On the girls side, the Lady Tigers didn’t have any event winners in the field but a couple finished in fourth place and will advance to the regional meet next week.
A more complete recap of both district track meets will be posted in Friday’s Daily Iberian.