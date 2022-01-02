As 2021 came to an end, many Teche-Area girls basketball teams were performing well as they prepare for the second half of the regular season.
Catholic High School
Catholic High currently has a 2-7 record this season, with wins against Jeanerette and David Thibodaux. The Lady Panthers will continue district play upon returning from the holiday break, and will hope to improve their record if they want to earn a spot in the playoffs. Fifteen games remain on the schedule, with plenty of time to improve.
Delcambre High School
Delcambre have struggled to put together a string of victories so far this season, with their longest unbeaten run being just two games. The Lady Panthers have a 10-9 record, with big wins against Gueydan and Comeaux early in the season. Delcambre went 1-2 in the recent Vermilion Catholic tournament, and will be looking forward to their upcoming game against Catholic High to get back on the winning track.
Erath High School
Erath currently has a 2-2 record, with wins against Berwick and Gueydan. The Lady Bobcats will begin district play when they return to the court, and with so few games played so far this season, they must get results.
Franklin High School
Despite a loss to New Iberia Senior HIgh in the first game of the season, Franklin finished 2021 with a 5-4 record. Big wins against Central Catholic and Catholic High gave the Lady Hornets much needed momentum as they return to the court.
Currently on a three game winning streak, Franklin will look to continue their successful season against Loreauville on Tuesday.
Highland Baptist Christian School
Highland Baptist currently has a 12-3 record this season, and has shown its strength in the NISH, Delcambre and Brusly tournaments where the Lady Bears went 2-1, 3-0 and 2-1 respectively.
Before Highland begins district play, the Lady Bears will face off against Westgate and Southside, two teams that can add important power points before the postseason. Highland is currently seeded No. 5 in Division IV.
Jeanerette High School
Jeanerette is struggling this season, with only one win so far. Currently at a 1-5 record, the Lady Tigers will need a miracle to make it through the rest of the season with a winning record.
Loreauville High School
Loreauville is in a similar position to Jeanerette, with an 0-2 season. The Lady Tigers may be able to turn it around in district play, but it won’t be easy.
New Iberia Senior High
NISH has had a great start to the season, recording nine wins and five losses so far. The Lady Jackets got important power points from 2-1 performances at the NISH and Acadiana tournaments, leaving them at the No. 34 seed going into the new year.
NISH has a young team this season, with no seniors and just a handful of juniors. As their sophomore class gains experience, NISH expects to see improved performances on the court.
St. Martinville Senior High
St. Martinville currently has a 6-10 record, but has performed better than their record may reflect. Close losses to Teurlings Catholic and NISH could have gone either way, and the Lady Tigers look poised to enter 2022 with a renewed drive on the court.
Their first game back from holiday break will be against Cecilia, a team they have already beaten twice this season, so St. Martinville will expect to start their year off with a win. It’s anyone’s call whether they can keep it going in district play.
Westgate High School
With a 4-12 record, Westgate will need big performances for the rest of the season if they want to salvage their playoff hopes. Currently on a five-game losing streak and facing a strong Highland Baptist team in their first game of 2022, the Lady Tigers may have too big of a hill to climb.