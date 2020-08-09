AOY title up for grabs in final WN Hawg Fights BTS contest in Lake Fausse Pointe

The Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series’ back-and-forth between two two-man teams for the top spot will end Wednesday.
The 11th and final tournament will decide the Angler(s) of the Year title for 2020. Either the two-time defending AOY team of brothers Ben Suit and Zach Suit or the 2015 AOY team of Don Shoopman and his son, Jacob Shoopman, will walk away with the title worth an extra $250.
Lake Fausse Pointe, which was pressured heavily the first five months this year, will determine the 2020 AOY. The Teche Area’s popular evening bass tournament circuit hasn’t been there since June 3 when the father-and-son team won a tough tournament with 6.42 pounds and wrested the lead the Suits had enjoyed for three weeks starting May 13.
Going into the regular-season finale, the Shoopmans have 908 points to the Suits’ 899.
As Chris Vedrines pointed out on the Hawg Fights’ Facebook page Thursday, after Wednesday’s tournament out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin, the lead has changed five times this season. The New Iberia bass angler wrote: “As they have throughout the year the Hawg Fight Series leaders have again swapped positions. The teams of brothers Ben & Zach Suit and father & son Don & Jacob Shoopman have dominated the entire 2020 series. …”
Vedrine posted:
After tournament 1 – Ben & Zack were in 1st place by 5 points.
After tournament 2 – Don & Jacob were in 1st place by 1 point.
After tournament 3 – Ben & Zack took the lead by 11 points
After tournament 4 - Ben & Zack were in 1st by 23 points.
After tournament 5 - Ben & Zack held on to 1st place by 19 points.
After tournament 6 - Jacob & Don over took the lead by 9 points.
After tournament 7 - Jacob & Don held on to first place by 15 points.
After tournament 8 - Jacob & Don held on to 1st by only 1 point.
After tournament 9 - Ben & Zack passed them by 9 points and were back in 1st place.
After tournament 10 - Don & Jacob edged out by Ben & Zach by 9 points back into 1st place.Zach Suit said it best.
“I think it’s pretty damned close. It hasn’t been close the last two years at the end of the year. Now we have something to fish for. Now we have added pressure, I guess you’d call it,” he said.
He thought about that for a moment, changed his mind and said, “I think y’all got more pressure than us. It sucks when you’re in first when you’ve got someone breathing down your neck.”
The younger Shoopman sounded laid back going into No. 11.
“Just like all year, we’re just going to go and have fun. If we do good, good. If we do bad, oh well,” he said.
Winning AOY for a second time appealed to him, just the same.
“Ah, it’d be pretty cool. There’s a good group of fishermen who fish all the tournaments and to finish on top of them, it’d be pretty neat. Like I said, we’re going to have fun. We’ve been doing that pretty much all year and it’s worked out,” he said.
The Suits have won three tournaments, two in the lake and one in the Atchafalaya Basin. The Shoopmans won two tournaments in the lake and also had the biggest bass on three occasions.
Zach Suit, who prefished the lake Friday morning, believes it’ll “maybe, probably” take 9 pounds to win Wednesday. He also said it’s must-win time for his team.
“I think the only way we win the whole thing is if we win the last tournament. Our mindset going into this is we’re going for broke,” the younger brother said.
“We’re going to go out and do the same thing we do for the first one in the lake. We’re going to stick to our guns and fish where we think we have the best chance to win the tournament. You know, these Hawg Fights, you don’t have enough time to run around.”
Jacob Shoopman said, “I know they’re always on good fish. There’s been a couple good bags out of the lake this time of year, at least a couple years back. I don’t know (what might win). I haven’t been to the lake in a couple of months. I guess we’ll find out.”