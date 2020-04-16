Anthony leads fan vote for All-Decade team

RUSTON — New Iberia native and former New Iberia Senior HIgh girls’ basketball standout Kierra Anthony was the top vote-getter in a poll of Louisiana Tech women’s basketball fans for the school’s All-Decade team for 2010-20.
More than 400 votes were cast over the past week before the results were announced by the university.
A total of 13 players who donned the Columbia blue uniforms during the 10-year period were nominated based on a specific criteria and fans were asked to vote for their top five, regardless of position.
The All-Decade team based on the vote consists of guard Kierra Anthony (2015-19), guard Taylor Stahly (2017-19), guard/forward Brandi Wingate (2014-16), forward Alexus Malone (2016-18) and forward Whitney Frazier (2011-15).
Anthony led the way in the voting, receiving 379 votes (92 percent of the ballots) followed by Stahly (347/84 percent), Wingate (280/68 percent), Malone (247/60 percent) and Frazier (220/53 percent).
Anthony (New Iberia) was a three-time all-conference selection for the Lady Techsters and ended her career ranked No. 12 in scoring with 1,753 points. As a senior she ranked fourth in the country in scoring (24.2 ppg) and set the LA Tech and Conference USA single game scoring mark with 50 points in a win over Houston.
Stahly (Newton, Kansas) played only two seasons at Louisiana Tech but made her mark from beyond the three-point line. The two-time Conference USA All-Academic selection and CoSIDA Academic All-American ended her career ranked No. 4 in three-pointers made with 148, including 85 as a junior (only one short of the single season mark).
Wingate (Baltimore, Maryland) played two seasons for the Lady Techsters. After being named the 6th Player of the Year in Conference USA as a junior, she took over the lead role as a senior and was named first team all-league and was the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Player of the Year.
Malone (Oxford, Miss.) was another two-year letterwinner for the Lady Techsters who became a force inside. During her time in Ruston, the Buffalo transfer averaged double figures both seasons, including 14.9 points and 9.3 rebounds as a senior when she earned first team all-Conference USA honors. She was a 1,000-point scorer in college between her time at Tech and Buffalo.
Frazier (El Dorado, Ark.) rounds out the All-Decade team. The versatile forward was a three-time all-conference selection, earning a spot on the WAC All-Freshman Team and being named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Freshman of the Year. She ended her career with 1,631 points and ranks 17th in program history in scoring.