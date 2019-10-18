Another No. 1 team is on tap for Westgate this week

For the second time in two weeks, the top-ranked team in Class 4A will visit the Westgate Tigers when Lakeshore comes to town Friday in a marquee non-district matchup.
After beating then-no. 1 St. Thomas More 24-21 last week, the Titans (6-0) rose to number one. The 5-1 Tigers, meanwhile, remain unranked.
On offense, Lakeshore is led by Max Lowery and Christian Westcott, who have combined for 1,065 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns.
Westcott, the starting quarterback, has rushed for 13 scores and passed for 14 more (54-104, two interceptions).
“They win a lot of games every year and went to the state finals two years ago,” said Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine of Lakeshore, located north of Mandeville and established in 20009.
“They’re a big, strong team. We have to go out there and play the style of ball we’ve been playing the last five games.”
The Titans have been explosive with Westcott calling the offensive signals. The final score of their 21-0 win over Archbishop Hannan last week was deceptive because the game was called early due to inclement weather.
“The quarterback (Westcott) can run and is a tough kid,” Antoine said of the senior, who also plays defense and handles the punting chores. “He likes to run the ball a lot and also throws well.
Spencer Jordan (15-329, 3 TDs) and Jake Smiroldo (13-255, 5 TDs) are the top two targets at receiver.
“They’re big with receivers that are 6-3, 6-4 and have really good secondary guys, as well,” Antoine said. “We’re going to have to go out there and play some good ball. They’re used to winning. They know how to win. We have to go out there and make sure we don’t have a letup.”
Looking back at last week’s win over STM, the Westgate coach had kudos to spread around.
“Damarion Davis played big-time,” Antoine said. “He’s a sophomore defensive back, maybe 5-foot-5 at most. They call him ‘Smokey.’ He watches tons of film. His dad is Jared Butler, who was a star quarterback for New Iberia.
“It’s real close to my heart because Jared and I grew up together. Smokey watches so much film and works so hard that he has every advantage he needs to stay on the field.”
Last year, STM senior William Cryer carried 10 times for 269 yards vs. Westgate.
Last week, however, the Tigers limited STM tailback Tobin Thevenot to 41 yards on 13 carries. Earlier this season, Thevenot went for 100 yards in the first half vs. Neville.
“The whole defensive line is playing well right now,” Antoine said. “(Defensive line coach) Tyrunn Walker gets those guys so fired up.
“Alonzo Lewis, Kenery Touriac and Parker Nelson are our big run-stuffers upfront. They push everything to our linebackers: Garrick Arceneaux, Zyion Madison and Daniel Herron.”
On the other side of the ball, sophomore quarterback Brennon Landry has received excellent protection from his offensive line while completing 80 of his 128 passes for 1160 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“Our offensive line is tough,” Antoine said. “They’re not big kids. My biggest lineman might be my center, who is 230 lbs. Joshua Castillo, Tommy Nanthaveth, Braylon January, Ashton Francis and Benny Druilhet are tough kids that hung around the program looking for a chance.
“They play hard and for each other. Coach Edwin Pierre and coach Stephen Schaub do a great job of picking out the guys they want and molding them in something better.”