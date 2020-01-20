LAKE CHARLES — Anderson Middle School split a pair of games in the Lake Charles boys’ basketball tournament held at Hamilton Christian over the weekend.
AMS beat Iowa Middle School 38-21 in the opening round. Kyree Young led AMS with 11 points. Ja’Kaylon Brown added 9 and Ty Olivier had 8 points.
In the second round, AMS fell to Southern Lab 27-22. Ra’Quinton Allen had points and Brown added 7 for Anderson Middle.
AMS is 25-8 on the season.
Anderson Middle returns to action Wednesday with a home game against Belle Place. AMS will wrap up the Teche League title outright with a win, and Belle Place earns a share of the title if it wins. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.