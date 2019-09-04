CROWLEY — Anderson Middle rushed for 247 yards on offense and held Armstrong Middle to less than 30 yards of offense as the Tigers rolled to a 32-0 win over Armstrong Middle Tuesday in the Acadia Parish Jamboree.
Despite only having a little over three weeks of practice and only five days of practice in pads, Coach Glen Fondal is cautiously optimistic about his 2019 team.
AMS scored on all four of their possessions, including the first play from scrimmage when Kyree Young broke free and ran for a 70 yard touchdown and added the two-point conversion as well.
On Anderson’s second possession, Jaquane John scored on a 12 yard run and Yong added the conversion for a 16-0 lead.
The Tigers’ third possession with the ball ended with a 20 yard scoring run from Re’Quinton Allen with John adding the conversion for a 24-0 lead going into the break.
After halftime, Anderson’s final possession ended with John’s second touchdown of the night — a 17-yard run — and a two-point conversion by Dy’Travious Lively.
Young led all rushers with 102 yards while John added 67 yards and Allen finished with 54 yards. AMS plays Saturday in the Teche League Jamboree.