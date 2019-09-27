BY NEAL MCCLELLAND
THE DAILY IBERIAN
Jaquane John had 63 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and the Anderson Middle defense held Jeanerette to six points in the Tigers’ 36-8 win over Jeanerette Middle Tuesday.
Kyree Young added 61 yards and a touchdown on four carries as the Tigers rushed for 340 yards against Jeanerette.
Re’Quinton Young had a touchdown run as well and quarterback Ty Olivier threw a 40 yard touchdown pass to Davian Jackson in the win for AMS.
Defensively, Anderson Middle’s first team has held opponents to only six points through the first three games of the season.
Demyrion Johnson, Jerrick Fontenot, Thomas Cormier, Marlon Charles, along with Jackson, Young and Olivier, spearheaded the Tigers in the win over Jeanerette.
Anderson plays host to B.E. Boudreaux Middle Tuesday at 5 p.m.