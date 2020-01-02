LAFAYETTE — Anderson Middle School finished third in the Junior Sunkist Tournament as the Tigers fell to Cathedral-Carmel 33-31 in the semifinals and then beat Fatima 33-32 in the third place game of the tournament.
Against Cathedral-Carmel, Anderson was down two points with 35 seconds remaining in the contest but missed three of four free throws that could have tied or even won the game for the Tigers.
AMS was led by Ja’Boree Antoine with 12 points while Ja’Quane John added 9 points.
Against Fatima, Ra’Quinton Allen and Antoine each had eight points to lead the Tigers.
With the split in games, Anderson Middle goes to 21-5 on the season and return to action when it plays host to Iberia Middle Wednesday, Jan. 8 beginning at 5 p.m.
Sulphur Tournament
SULPHUR — Anderson Middle Schools win streak ended at 16 straight games with a 21-19 loss to W.W. Lewis Middle School in the semifinals of the Sulphur Tournament.
With AMS leading 19-17 with 10 seconds remaining in the contest, a Lewis player was fouled and made the first of two free throws to cut the lead to 19-18.
The Lewis coach then called a timeout and was told by the referees that both sides were now out of timeouts.
After making the second free throw to tie the game, the Lewis coach called another timeout with 8.5 seconds left and was called for a technical foul.
Anderson Middle sent a played to the line to shoot the free throws but the scorers table announced that Lewis did have one timeout remaining.
After a lengthy discussion or around five minutes with the referee and the scorers table, Lewis was granted the timeout and then won the game on a last-second shot from J.J. Francis.
Kyree Young led AMS with 9 points and Ja’Kaylon Brown added 6 points.
In the third place game of the tournament, Anderson Middle lost 21-17 to Belle Place. The Tigers trailed 21-17 with 58 seconds left in the contest and were awarded four free throws on two technical fouls assessed to the BPMS coach.
Anderson Middle missed all four free throws and were unable to cut into the lead the rest of the way.
Marlon Charles led Anderson Middle with 9 points and Brown added 4 points.
In the opening rounds of the tournament, Anderson Middle beat Lake Charles Charter Academy 32-25 as Brown led AMS with 14 points and Young added 6 points for AMS in the winning effort.