ANALYSIS: Bright points, some questions for Cajuns after another 10-win season

LAFAYETTE — The Ragin’ Cajuns are just getting started.
With Saturday’s 31-24 victory over UTSA in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, the University of Louisiana football team wrapped up its second straight double-digit win season.
UL won double-digit games for the first time in program history in 2019, going 11-3 overall, and followed it up by going 10-1 this season. The 2019 campaign might have been a historic breakthrough for the Ragin’ Cajuns, but it pales in comparison to what this year’s team accomplished.
UL successfully replaced multi-year starters in offensive lineman Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson (who are both currently starting for NFL teams), return specialist-running back Raymond Calais and leading wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, who are also on NFL rosters.
Despite some growing pains early on, the offense found its stride and ended the season averaging 33.6 points and 421.5 yards per game.
The Ragin’ Cajuns were also able to maneuver through the COVID-19 pandemic successfully. Not only was the schedule turned upside down, forcing cancelations and postponements, the Ragin’ Cajuns themselves managed to control widespread outbreak and contact tracing issues within the program for the better part of the season.
The lone exception was the cancellation of Senior Night against Central Arkansas.
UL also reached multiple milestones this season.
There was the program’s first road win over a Top 25-ranked opponent with the season-opening 17-point win at Iowa State. The Ragin’ Cajuns were ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since the 1940s, and then climbed to as high as No. 16. The team also was ranked for the first time ever in the College Football Playoff rankings, currently sitting at No. 19.
In addition, UL finally slayed its nemesis in Appalachian State — the team that had beaten them in the previous two Sun Belt Conference Championship Games. Of course the season does feel incomplete with the SBC Championship Game cancelled due to a COVID issue with Coastal Carolina, the only team to defeat UL in 2020.
That means that the Ragin’ Cajuns are technically co-champions and that is a fact that bothers them and will only fuel their offseason.
With everything the team accomplished, the Ragin’ Cajuns did so with a heavy heart as the team mourned the loss of offensive line assistant D.J. Looney who died of a heart attack at practice during fall camp. Looney was 31.
That is what makes the 2020 season the best in program history, but it’s reign as that title holder may be short lived. The 2021 team could even be better.
Linebacker and leading tackler Lorenzo McCaskill, defensive lineman and former Catholic High star Zi’Yon Hill, defensive back Bralen Trahan, defensive lineman Andre Jones and safety Percy Butler will all be entering their senior or redshirt senior seasons.
In the games since the bowl win, a trio of redshirt seniors — safety Cameron Solomon, defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey and linebacker Chauncey Manac — have all announced that they will be returning to the team next season, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility being granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.
That means the Ragin’ Cajuns will be stacked on defense.
The offense, meanwhile, will have question marks as Elijah Mitchell appears headed to the NFL. The former Erath High star and 2020 All-SBC first-team running back is ranked Top 5 in most career rushing categories and has already accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl — the premier NFL showcase for college players that will be played on January 30th.
Will fellow backfield mate Trey Ragas return? The Ragin’ Cajuns redshirt senior running back accepted an invite to the East West Shrine Game but with the game not being played this year, could Ragas simply take advantage of the extra year and return?
If not, that leaves Chris Smith who has shined as a return specialist this season earning All-American honors but saw his carries decrease as the season progressed with getting only 13 carries in the final three games. Smith ended the season with 350 yards on 62 carries. The only other player on the current roster that has double-digit carries is freshman Emani Bailey who had 10 carries for 60 yards.
The offensive line has some uncertainty as well.
Will junior right tackle Max Mitchell test the NFL waters and declare for the draft? If not, then the entire right side of the line returns with center Shane Vallot, right guard O’Cyrus Torrence and Mitchell. Left tackle Carlos Rubio should return as well but what about left guard Ken Marks? He is a redshirt senior but could opt to return for another season.
Even with the possible departures at running back and offensive line, the Ragin’ Cajuns do return the team’s unquestioned leader — quarterback Levi Lewis who can produce dynamic plays with his arm and legs but still needs more consistent play. Lewis could very well rewrite majority of the quarterback records but who is going to step up at wide receiver?
The Ragin’ Cajuns did not have a single wide receiver with either at least 30 receptions or 400 yards. The trio of freshmen (Errol Rogers Jr., Dontae Fleming and Kyren Lacy) all showed flashes with Lacy ending the season leading the team in receptions (28), yards (364) and tied for touchdowns (4).
Redshirt senior Jalen Williams was second on the team with 20 receptions for 360 yards and four touchdowns and could decide to return to bring experience. Former Catholic High wide receiver Peter LeBlanc also had a solid sophomore season with 23 receptions for 334 yards but had no catches in the final two games.
So there are things to shore up for sure but the talent and depth returning is immense. None of that experience is as important as the man in charge of this historic stretch in Ragin’ Cajuns history.
After being mentioned as a candidate for the Mississippi State vacancy last year, Billy Napier’s name was linked to the South Carolina and Auburn vacancies. That is three jobs in the mighty Southeastern Conference, and Napier reportedly turned them all down.
Napier has built a strong culture in Lafayette and there is still unfinished business — like an outright SBC title, a New Year’s Day Six Bowl Game or even the College Football Playoffs.
None of those are impossible by the way.
UL will open up the 2021 season at the University of Texas, which will likely be a matchup between two Top 15 or Top 20 teams in Austin on Sept. 4. What would a victory over another Power 5 program, and one with far more national respect and tradition than the team UL beat by 17 points this season, do for UL’s perception? A lot.
That could be the boost needed to have the Sun Belt Conference finally earn a spot in a New Year’s Day Six bowl game, or if the Ragin’ Cajuns run the table a spot in the CFP — even though we all know how that group feels about the Group of Five teams.
That all can be debated and settled a year from now. As for right now, the Ragin’ Cajuns are a nationally-ranked team on the rise and one that could produce an even more historic season in 2021.