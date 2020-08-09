CYPREMORT POINT — Going into Saturday’s Southcentral Fishing Association Classic pitting the best redfish fishermen in the Teche Area, Brooks Amy isn’t of the mindset “if you can’t beat them, join them.”
The Broussard angler who was born and raised in New Iberia realizes the local “slot” redfish tournament circuit’s regular season was dominated by Quentin Comeaux of Delcambre and Keith Delahoussaye of New Iberia. The two anglers traveled 1 ½ hours from here to get to their fishing spot three times and it paid off each time with wins, including the regular-season finale on July 18.
Amy said he would rather stay close and try to pull the two best “slot” redfish (16 to 27 inches) from the Vermilion Bay area.
Delahoussaye and Comeaux won the Angler(s) of the Year title with 600 points. The duo got 200 points for each of the three wins – May 23, June 20 and July 18 – the two-man team notched in 2020.
There’s no question the AOY anglers have been on a roll while fishing 1 ½ hours away from Cypremort Point.
Can the Delahoussaye/Comeaux team be beat in the fast-approaching SFA Classic?
“I think if they travel again, like they’ve been doing, I think it’ll be really hard to beat them. It’s really hard in the (Vermilion) Bay area to get two 8-pound fish. If they stay around here, I think that’ll even the playing field,” Amy said.
He doesn’t even consider traveling 1 ½ hours by boat to the eastern shoreline of Four League Bay, where Delahoussaye and Comeaux caught redfish from the Carencro Lake area that won three tournaments in 2020.
His teammates are of the same opinion. They’d rather gain fishing time on the water.
“To me, it’s a l-o-n-g run. I like to fish too much,” Amy said.
Keo Khamphilavong of New Iberia, who fishes with two other local redfish fishermen, Craig Landry and Randy Migues, took the long run twice this year in SFA competition to Four League Bay, targeting Pointe Au Fer Island.
Khamphilavong’s 22-foot Blazer more than likely will stay close to home for the SFA Classic, Amy predicted. Khamphilavong and crew won the June 6 tournament in Marsh Island.
“I think Keo is the same way. He travels, too, but I think he’s going to stick around (in and around Vermilion Bay),” Amy said about Khamphilavong and crew, who finished runners-up in the AOY race to Comeaux and Delahoussaye with 564 points.
The Top 25 in 2020 qualify with no entry fee for the SFA Classic. Anyone who fished at least one SFA tournament can fish the SFA Classic by paying an entry fee of $100. Only the Top 25 qualifiers are eligible for the first-place cash prize. Non-Top 25 qualifiers can win second-place money on down the payout list.
Amy, 41-year-old owner of Overhead Doors, fishes the SFA tournaments with his stepfather, Perry Scott of New Iberia and Jacob Fisher of St. Martinville.
“This is probably our sixth or seventh year. We’ve always had the same team,” he said.
They fish tournaments out of Scott’s 24-foot Blue Wave.
Theirs is a team that fishes well enough together to put enough “slot” redfish in the boat during tournaments to make a difference. Amy, Scott and Fisher finished second in the fourth and final regular-season tournament with two entries weighing 14.40 pounds and fourth in the second tournament with 12.80 pounds. They finished fourth in this year’s AOY standings with 544 points, one point behind the third-place team of Milton Davis and Jonathan Rush.
When Amy isn’t fishing tournaments, he enjoys taking his young son fishing. They are regulars in the two major saltwater fishing rodeos each summer at Cypremort Point.
This past weekend Amy and his son, Hayden Amy, fished for speckled trout in the Cocodrie area. Later this week he’ll be focusing on a game plan for the SFA Classic.
“We’ll probably go out next Friday. They’re telling me the water’s getting good out there but I haven’t been out there,” Amy said around midday Thursday.
They’ll focus their prefishing efforts in and around Vermilion Bay, he said, particularly Marsh Island. And, as has been the case in the past, may be in Amy’s 20-foot Express.
“We’ll scout in both boats. If we have a place in mind … we don’t know how deep it is … we’ll take the small boat to see the depth. We can get in shallower water in the Express. If we like what we see, and it’s deep enough, we’ll take the bigger boat in there,” he said.
“The biggest thing we’re going to look for, we’re going to find some good water, find some mullet. Fish are heavier with mullet,” Amy said, explaining that redfish foraging on mullets typically weigh more. “We cover ground. We put the trolling motor down, troll the bank, hit the drainage coming out of the marsh, little ponds, anything.”
Amy, Scott and Fisher fish almost exclusively with soft plastics. They use Matrix Shad a lot, either under a popping cork or on a leadhead on the bottom, according to Amy.
“We don’t buy much shrimp,” he said with a chuckle.
Their favorite color combo on the soft plastics?
“It’s gotta be LSU, baby! Purple and gold,” he said.