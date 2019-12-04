Anderson Middle School boys basketball team won a pair of games this week with wins over Iberia Middle Monday and Jeanerette Tuesday to improve to 7-2 on the season headed into this weekend’s Tiger Classic Tournament.

Against IMS, Ja’Kaylon Brown led the way with 15 points as AMS beat Iberia Middle 31-21.

Marlon Charles added 8 points for Anderson Middle, which held leads of 9-3 after the first quarter and 17-11 at halftime.

Jakobe Joseph led Iberia Middle with six points and Kamrin Morvant added five points.

Against Jeanerette, Brown again led the way with 19 points as Anderson Middle trailed 19-17 at halftime but outscored Jeanerette 21-14 in the second half to win the game 38-33.

Kyree Young added 8 points for AMS.

Bryson Gage led Jeanerette with 15 points and Dylan Nathan added 8 points.

