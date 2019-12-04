Anderson Middle School boys basketball team won a pair of games this week with wins over Iberia Middle Monday and Jeanerette Tuesday to improve to 7-2 on the season headed into this weekend’s Tiger Classic Tournament.
Against IMS, Ja’Kaylon Brown led the way with 15 points as AMS beat Iberia Middle 31-21.
Marlon Charles added 8 points for Anderson Middle, which held leads of 9-3 after the first quarter and 17-11 at halftime.
Jakobe Joseph led Iberia Middle with six points and Kamrin Morvant added five points.
Against Jeanerette, Brown again led the way with 19 points as Anderson Middle trailed 19-17 at halftime but outscored Jeanerette 21-14 in the second half to win the game 38-33.
Kyree Young added 8 points for AMS.
Bryson Gage led Jeanerette with 15 points and Dylan Nathan added 8 points.