Anderson Middle School captured the 31st Annual Tiger Classic this weekend with a 44-38 win over Opelousas Junior High as the Tigers improve to 11-2 on the season.
In the tournament, AMS survived a scare from Catholic High in the first round for a 20-17 win, then beat Jeanerette 45-26 in the second round and Southern Lab 23-19 in the semifinals before beating OJH in the finals.
Against Catholic High, Ja’Kaylon Brown scored 11 points while Tyler Templeton led Catholic High with 8 points.
Against Jeanerette, Brown led the way again with 25 points while Jerrick Fontenette added 8 points for the Tigers. Bryson Gage led Jeanerette with 15 points.
In the semifinals, Brown led AMS with 14 points and Kylon Thomas led Southern Lab with seven points as the Tigers had to rally from behind to beat the Kittens.
And in the finals, Brown scored 24 points while Ra’Quinton Allen, Kyree Young and Jihad Simon each had 6 points. John Chevis and Myki Walker each had 10 points for Opelousas.
For the tournament, Brown scored 74 points in four games for an 18.5 ppg average.
OJH reached the finals with wins over W.W. Lewis in first round; Anderson Middle’s 7th grade team in the second round and 2018 Tiger Classic champion Belle Place in the semifinals.