LAFAYETTE — Ra’Quinton Allen had 13 points and Ja’kaylon Brown chipped in 12 but it wasn’t enough as Lafayette Christian beat the Anderson Middle basketball team 56-40 Tuesday at LCA.
AMS trailed 11-10 after the first quarter and LCA extended its lead to 30-20 at halftime. The Knights then outscored Anderson 18-11 in the third quarter to lead 48-31 to drop the Tigers to 4-2 on the season.
AMS returns to action Wednesday to take on St. Martinville.
Jeanerette Tournament
JEANERETTE — Anderson Middle finished third in the Jeanerette Tournament last week as the Tigers lost to Belle Place in its opening game of the tournament before coming back to beat E.B Boudreaux and Franklin.
In the opening game, Ja’Kaylon Brown led AMS with 4 points as the Tigers fell to Belle Place 24-12. Anderson was cold-shooting from the field and had problems with turnovers and missed free throws in the loss.
In the second game against Boudreaux, Brown led the Tigers with 15 points and AMS won 40-22. Anderson jumped out to a 24-9 first quarter lead in taking down Boudreaux.
Kyree Young had nine points and Jaquane John added 7 points in the win.
Against Franklin, Brown had 14 points as Anderson jumped out to a 17-7 first quarter lead and held Franklin to three points in the second half in taking the 33-15 win.
Allen added 11 points for the Tigers in the victory.
Anderson Middle 31, Breaux Bridge 16
BREAUX BRDIGE — In AMS’ second game of the season, Ja’Kaylon Brown and Allen each had 8 points as Anderson Middle rolled past Breaux Bridge 31-16.
Jihad Simon added five points for the Tigers in the win as AMS took a 7-2 first quarter lead but was outscored in the second quarter and trailed 10-9 at the break.
But the Tigers rallied and outscored Breaux Bridge 22-6 in the second half for the win.
Anderson Middle 37, Jeanerette 18
Kyree Young and Ra’Quinton Allen each had 11 points as Anderson Middle beat Jeanerette 37-18 in the Tigers’ opening game of the season.
Jaboree Antoine added 9 points for AMS, which jumped out to a 13-5 first quarter lead and took control of the game.