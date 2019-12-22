AMS extends win streak to 15

The Anderson Middle School boys’ basketball team extended its win streak to 15 straight games and remained unbeaten in Teche League middle school play with a 42-20 win over Crowley Middle School on Thursday.
AMS improved to 19-2 overall and 4-0 in league.
Anderson led 11-6 after one quarter and extended that to 25-10 at halftime before outscoring Crowley 12-8 in the second half.
Ra’Quinton Allen had 14 points and Ja’Kaylon Brown had 10 for Anderson Middle.
AMS traveled to Sulphur on Saturday for the W.W. Lewis tournament. AMS was scheduled to play the Lake Charles Charter/Moss Bluff winner.