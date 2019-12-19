AMS extends streak to 14 straight wins

Anderson Middle School extended its win streak to 14 straight games with a 22-21 win over crosstown rival Belle Place Middle School on Wednesday.
The road win helped avenge an earlier loss to BPMS in the Jeanerette tournament.
Belle Place led until the final 1.5 seconds, when Ra’Quinton Allen was fouled with AMS trailing 21-20, AMS coach Glenn Fondal reported.
Allen hit both free throws to lift Anderson Middle to the win.
Belle Place led 9-7 after one quarter and 20-14 at halftime. Anderson Middle held BPMS to 1 point in the second half.
After AMS cut its deficit to 21-19 in the fourth quarter, Fondal decided to hold the ball until the two-minute mark, and a rebound after a missed basket led to Anderson deciding to hold the ball for the last shot.
Ja’Kaylon Brown had 11 points, Allen had 6 and Kyree Young had 5 for AMS.
Leading scorers for BPMS were unavailable.
AMS plays host to Crowley Middle School at 6:30 p.m. today.