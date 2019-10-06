Amos runs wild as CHS blows past Ascension

YOUNGSVILLE — Catholic High scored touchdowns on four of its first five offensive possession in the first quarter as the Panthers jumped out to a 28-0 lead and cruised to a 41-7 District 7-2A win over Ascension Episcopal Friday.
After dropping its first three games of the season, the Panthers have roared back with two straight wins, outscoring the opposition 104-7 in the process.
Trey Henry rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns, Trey Amos added 120 yards and two scoring rushing and K.K. Reno added 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Catholic High rushed for 414 yards on the Blue Gators.
Amos complete 4-of-5 passes for 79 yards, including a 26 yard touchdown pass to Reno in the big first quarter for the Panthers.
Catholic High’s defense held Ascension (3-2 overall, 1-1 district) to less that 300 yards of offense and forced four turnovers. The Blue Gators, who entered the game averaging just under 33 points per contes, were held to seven points, the first time AES was held to less than 10 points in a game since losing the CHS 22-0 in the ninth week of the 2017 season.
Catholic High (2-3, 2-0) is now tied with Franklin and West St. Mary for the district lead after two rounds of play.
The Panthers play host to Loreauville Friday, Ascension Episcopal travels to Delcambre.
Westgate 70,
Denham Springs 21
DENHAM SPRINGS — Brennan Landry threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns as Westgate blew past Denham Springs 70-21 Friday in a non-district game.
Kayshon Boutte had three touchdowns and 106 yards receiving and another two touchdowns and 90 yardes rushing for the Tigers, who improved to 4-1 overall and have won four straight games since dropping the season opener to Lafayette Christian.
Makholvan Sonn added an 80 yard punt return for a score; Jordan Doucet had a 47 yard touchdown reception; Ja’Qauilan Allen had 33 yard touchdown run and Connor Scott kicked a 33 yard field goal for the Tigers, who finished the game with 612 yards of offense.
Westgate opens District 5-4A play Friday at home against St. Thomas More.
Highland Baptist 49,
West. Christian 26
OPELOUSAS — Myles Liggans threw for 230 yards and two touchdown and rushed for 90 yards and three more scores as Highland Baptist, which had been shutout in two consecutive weeks, exploded on offense Friday and beat Westminster Christian 49-26 in a non-district game.
Liggans completed 19-of-25 passes and Keelan Preston caught nine passes for 107 yards for the Bears, who jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and led 42-20 at the break in improving to 2-3 overall.
It was Westminster Christian’s first loss of the season (4-1).
Highland Baptist opens District 8-A play at home Friday against Covenant Christian.
Barbe 35,
New Iberia 21
LAKE CHARLES — A pair of second quarter touchdowns proved to be the difference as Barbe beat New Iberia Senior High 35-21 Friday in District 3-5A.
Barbe’s Davis Meche threw for 197 yards and four touchdowns for the Bucs, who were tied with NISH 7-7 at the end of the first quarter and then added two second quarter scores to take a 21-7 lead into the break.
Both teams scored 14 points in the fourth quarter as NISH rallied but fell short to fall to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district.
Tyce Fusilier led NISH on the ground with 84 yards and two touchdowns rushing while Alvin George added 67 yards and Markell Linzer finished with 43 yards rushing.
Matt Thomas threw for 122 yards in the loss to the Bucs.
NISH plays host to Lafayette High Friday.
Centerville 49,
St. Martin’s Episc. 6
CENTERVILLE — Morty Frederick rushed for 114 yards and two touchdown on only six carries as Centerville fought off a sluggish start and beat St. Martin’s Episcopal 49-6 Friday in a non-district game.
Dravin Guilbeau added 86 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Gunner finished with 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Centerville broke open the game with 29 second-quarter points against the Saints in improving to 5-0 overall, the first time in school history that the Bulldogs have opened the season with five straight wins.
St. Martin’s Episcopal fell to 2-3 with the loss.
Centerville opens District 8-A play Thursday night at home against Central Catholic.
Vermilion Catholic 42, Erath 20
ABBEVILLE — Vermilion Catholic turned three Erath turnovers in the second quarter into touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Bobcats 42-20 Friday in a non-district game.
The game was tied 0-0 at the end of the first quarter before VC turned the Erath miscues into points to build a 21-0 lead before halftime.
Despite and Erath rally, Vermilion Catholic was able to hold onto the lead to improve to 4-1 on the season as Erath fell to 2-3.
Erath opens District 6-3A play Friday at home against Kaplan.