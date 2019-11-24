CROWLEY — Before the season, Catholic High head coach Brent Indest looked at his non-district schedule and remarked that his team could start 0-3 but be better prepared for the playoffs because of the rugged trio of games that included Vermilion Catholic, Breaux Bridge and Barbe.
On Friday, Indest’s foresight came to fruition when the seventh-seeded Panthers (9-3) earned a trip to the Division III semifinals with a 24-21 win at No. 2 Notre Dame (9-2).
Linebacker Carson Styles pounced on a Notre Dame fumble to halt the Pioneers on a late fourth-quarter drive into CHS territory and send the Panthers into next week’s matchup with third-seeded St. Charles Catholic.
“Anytime you can beat a team that well-coached and that solid of a team, it feels good,” Indest said. “It’s always a chess match when we play those guys. Sometimes we get them. They’ve gotten us a lot more than we’ve gotten them, but we love our plan tonight.”
The Panthers totaled 226 yards rushing and averaged 4.6 yards per carry compared to 139 and 2.8 yards per carry for the Pioneers.
“We played with no tight end, and we haven’t done that all year long,” Indest said. “It evened them up and made them play a truer look against us. We know that we have to get No. 3 (Trey Amos) and No. 4 (Tray Henry) in space a couple of times, and that changes everything.”
Amos and Henry combined for 232 yards rushing. Amos ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning score on a 46-yard jaunt around the right side with just under four minutes remaining.
Amos was 1 of 3 passing for 16 yards.
The lone completion went to sophomore wingback KK Reno, who added 43 yards rushing on four carries and tossed a 61-yard pass on the first drive to Avery Guidry that helped flip the field and keep Notre Dame pinned down on its initial possession, which ended with a blocked punt that was recovered for a CHS touchdown.
“They earned the win, and I can’t say it’s because we didn’t play well in this weather,” said Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook of the blustery and damp conditions. “It was tough. They did a good job defensively. They ganged up, played a lot of man coverage, and put a lot of people in the box.
“It’s a good night for it because it’s hard to get a grip on the ball and throw it around. We had some things that weren’t characteristic of us like some penalties that kept giving them life. We both had a ball slip through the punter’s hands.”
After CHS safety Nicholas Borne recovered the blocked punt in the end zone early in the first quarter, the Panthers added 10 more points on a short run by Amos and a 29-yard field goal by John Patrick Theriot to lead 17-7 at halftime.
“I don’t think the weather had much to do with it.,” Cook said. “Both teams had to play in it. I don’t think it affected the outcome of the game. Trey Amos was the difference in the game.
“You’re not going to contain him for 48 minutes. I thought we did a really good job, but he got loose on us a few times. We don’t have many guys who can run him down.”
Notre Dame’s passing attack was limited to 6 of 14 completions for 110 yards.
“All across the front, we played our tails off,” Indest said. “We played a lot of man coverage on the back end, and it worked out well. I can’t say enough about our coaches and our players.
“St. Charles is probably better defensively than what I just saw, and I have no tricks up my sleeve. We came out in a whole new look against these guys. There’s not a whole lot I can come out in, so we won’t be able to surprise them as much as I surprised Notre Dame tonight.”