First actual deer hunt. First shot. First deer.
Amelia Tieben notched beaucoup firsts on Nov. 22, the day she reluctantly, at first, had the blood of a doe rubbed on her cheeks for the first time. The traditional rite of passage — one that dates back to 727 A.D., a tribute to St. Hubert, the patron saint of hunters — upset the 9-year-old Cankton girl until she was told by another huntress on the trip it was a “badge of honor” to celebrate shooting and killing a deer for the first time in her life, in this case an 88-pound doe.
Adam Tieben, Amelia’s father, proudly remembers the sequence of events start to finish that day on his friend and co-worker’s lease in St. Mary Parish. The Tiebens were deer hunting with Scott Dupre of Charenton and his wife, Ashley, on land in the Wetlands Reserve Program, a voluntary program offering landowners the opportunity to protect, restore and enhance wetlands.
The WRP called for harvesting does, which presented a great opportunity for Amelia to go on her first deer hunt carrying a rifle with her dad instead of tagging along as she has done for many seasons. The memorable occasion happened during an afternoon hunt in what Dupre calls “The Kids Stand.”
“I don’t think even he hunts out of it. It’s comfortable for kids,” Tieben said about the special deer stand where drawing and/or writing on the inside wall is commonplace. One youth deer hunter drew a picture of a deer in the crosshairs of a scope.
The deer stand is located near a levee that is cut to increase visibility. When the father-and-daughter settled in, they immediately saw two does on the levee, he said, but eventually they walked into the tall grass nearby and out of sight.
“About an hour later, they came back out walking the levee all the way in (toward the deer stand). About 75 yards away, I talked to Amelia, ‘Can you see them?’ She said, ‘Yeah, Dad,’ “ he said.
However, looking out the window they used, the distance was approximately 75 yards the way the levee curved, he said.
“ ‘Let’s look out the other window and look at them. See if you can get the crosshairs on them.’ The sun was setting but there was plenty of light,” he said, noting she was able to that and the distance was about 20 yards.
“By that time, they were both standing in a line. I said, ‘OK, let’s wait a minute,’ ” he said, adding he didn’t want her to shoot and hit two deer with one shot.
Amelia was using a .308-caliber rifle specially adjusted for youths by Dupre. The ’scope was positioned so it wouldn’t hit an eyebrow or cheek on the recoil, which also was minimized, including the use of managed recoil ammo.
He reminded her to take a breath and gently squeeze the trigger. She did and fired.
“The deer kicked and ran toward the stand. She knew she hit it. She said, ‘I got it, dad. I got it!’ I think I was more excited than her,” he said.
They exited the deer stand. Amelia went to see the doe.
“I filmed her walking in a (Facetime) video. You can see the doe as clear as day but she didn’t until she was about 10 yards away. Then she saw it. She was all excited,” he said.
The deer hunt was a “makeup” trip because Amelia was unable to go with the Dupres on a deer hunt to Kansas. The eighth-grade student at Mire Elementary School would have missed too much school time, he said.
The elder Tieben and the elder Dupre are Enforcement Division agents with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. They work outside and stay outside on their own time to enjoy the rich natural resources in Cajun Country.
Amelia practiced often with a pellet gun with a ’scope and a light .22-caliber rifle, according to Tieben, suggestions from Dupre, a former champion and coach in the Youth Hunter Education Challenge.
“He introduces kids to shooting,” he said, explaining his buddy teaches youths to shoot at paper targets with pellet guns and light rifles to keep them from feeling the recoil. Otherwise, they’ll develop bad shooting habits, such as flinching.
When youngsters go on a live deer hunt, take aim and fire, they don’t even feel the recoil, he said. The truth was in the pudding, he added, because his daughter said she never felt a thing as she fired.
Tieben, who was born and raised hunting and fishing around Dodge City, Kansas, killed his first deer at age 12 about a mile from his home in Dodge City. He went to Central Missouri State in Warrensburg, where he was on the wrestling team.
After college, a family friend who worked for DEQ in Louisiana advised him of a job putting out water monitors. He moved and did that for 2 ½ years before entering the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Academy.
Tieben graduated with fellow agent Jake Darden of Charenton and has worked 10 ½ years in the Enforcement Division. He recently switched from the LDWF Enforcement Division’s Strike Force to working in Region IV (St. Martin, Iberia and Lafayette parishes).
Tieben and his wife, Teri, have three children, Amelia, Olivia, 8, and Lucas, 5.
He said the doe’s hide will be tanned and used sort of like a rug.
Perhaps one of the most satisfying moments is yet to come.
Amelia’s grandmother always has said she wouldn’t eat deer meat, he said. However, about three months ago, she relented a little and said she’d eat deer meat if her granddaughter harvested a deer. She’s going to eat deer chili, Tieben said.
That’ll be another first.