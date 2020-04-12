‘Alligator Hole’ indeed ... log a popular spot for young’uns
Submitted by Jacob Shoopman

Many anglers and others out on the water appreciate the sights provided by Mother Nature, such as this scene March 9 in the Texaco Field at Lake Fausse Pointe. Five young alligators were relaxing in the sun on a log in a canal self-named years ago by the photographer as “Alligator Hole,” the first deadend canal on the right from Bird Island Chute. A fifth ’gator is swimming upper left. Alligator gatherings like that  were a common sight in the lake’s natural bayous, swamps and canals as the weather warmed, as February turned to March. 

