Many anglers and others out on the water appreciate the sights provided by Mother Nature, such as this scene March 9 in the Texaco Field at Lake Fausse Pointe. Five young alligators were relaxing in the sun on a log in a canal self-named years ago by the photographer as “Alligator Hole,” the first deadend canal on the right from Bird Island Chute. A fifth ’gator is swimming upper left. Alligator gatherings like that were a common sight in the lake’s natural bayous, swamps and canals as the weather warmed, as February turned to March.
Zero social distancing here in this reptilian gathering
‘Alligator Hole’ indeed ... log a popular spot for young’uns
