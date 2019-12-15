LAFAYETTE — “In the Blind,” an eye-opening documentary about duck hunting in Louisiana, would have been a hit even in mid-summer with its fascinating cinematography and painstaking research into a way of life in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
That the Louisiana Public Broadcasting documentary aired Wednesday night at a screening at the Acadiana Center for the Arts following a screening Monday in Shreveport, then premiered Thursday on LPB — dates between the first and second splits of the 2019-20 waterfowl hunting season in the state — made it even more of a smash hit for producer Emma Reid. It’s that time of year.
Reid, 26, put her heart and soul into the story as much about rituals and traditions as it is about a concerted conservation effort to preserve and restore waterfowl populations, migratory flyways and the disappearing coastal environment at the end of the Mississippi Flyway. She also delves into the decrease in participation.
About 125 people attended the screening at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. When it was over nearly an hour later, there was loud applause and some “whoooos!” when credits started rolling. That was repeated when the credits ended, followed by a standing ovation for Reid and the deputy director of LPB.
There were two scenes from New Iberian Gordie White’s annual Duck Wake this spring in Coteau.
“This is really nice,” Reid said as she watched the growing number of men, women and children filling the lobby of the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
There were hors d’oeuvres near the entrance on a table, foodstuffs that included something that should never be missing in Louisiana, particularly South Louisiana — boudin. The spicy Cajun sausages filled with rice and meat were in a tin tray at each end of the table.
Their presence was pointed out to one of the guests of honor, Mike Carloss of Lafayette, who made several key observations as a biologist during the documentary. He was responsible for one of the most popular items on the table.
“I said, ‘You’ve got to have boudin.’ I picked it up on the way here,” Carloss said.
Also on hand and playing live Cajun music was Amis du Teche. Well, two of three band members who played the soundtrack for the movie were on hand.
Brother and sister Robert Miller and Adeline Miller played but their Breaux Bridge Senior High School classmate and fellow band member Amelia Powell, granddaughter of Cajun music legend the Dewey Balfa, was absent. She was sidelined by an illness.
Powell’s father, Dirk Powell, who wrote the score for the movie, took her place and played guitar, although he is an acclaimed American fiddler and banjo player with four Grammy Awards.
Their music set the atmosphere for what was ahead, an in-depth look at the future, present and past of duck hunting in Louisiana.
Among those in the crowd were Dylan Friloux of Scott and Eli Odinet of Lafayette, members of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s DU Chapter. Friloux is the chapter chairman of a group with approximately 40 members, which ranks them seventh nationally out of 153 collegiate DU chapters.
They were anxious to view the documentary for a few reasons, including they helped make it happen by raising awareness and suggesting the producer, Reid, narrate the documentary.
After the movie, Friloux said, “It was outstanding. It showed a different view of waterfowl hunters I’ve never seen before. I’ve never had an outside view of waterfowlers step in.”
In other words, it wasn’t a run-of-the-mill cable TV outdoors show seen late at night and on Sundays.
The ULL junior also said he found it interesting to learn mallards are the second-most studied animals after lab rats worldwide.
Friloux said he was fascinated by the aerial camerawork showing flocks of ducks on the move.
“Those drone shots by Louisiana Wetlands, they were amazing. That’s real waterfowl. It was amazing, hard to do,” he said.
Odinet, a senior at Lafayette High School, agreed and said, “That’s pretty cool. That’s pretty rare to get shots like that with a drone so close to the ducks. That was impressive.”
They both praised Reid. So did a high-ranking LPB official LPB.
Christine Melton of Baton Rouge, deputy director at LPB, said she met Reid, a Minnesota native who graduated from Loyola in 2015, through a mutual friend.
“I heard about a project she was working on at the time. She was working on a documentary called “Finding Common Ground,” Melton, an accomplished documentary producer in her own right, said before the screening.
“I heard about some work she was doing about duck hunting. LPB has been wanting to do a documentary about duck hunting for a long time. Emma was just the right person. She is an extremely talented young producer and we were thrilled to work with her. I can’t wait to see what she does next.”
Reid said, “I realized the story of Louisiana duck hunters, their value … is one that needs to be told. I’m an outsider looking in on this wild landscape and its rich tradition. I moved to Louisiana to study environmental science (at Loyola University) and I was drawn to this beauty.”
Reid, who wore hip boots, camo, etc., and slogged through the mud, marsh and swamp on “at least” 50 or so duck hunting trips the past two seasons gathering footage and notes for the documentary, wore a purple/white dress to the screening. She was a gracious and humble producer/hostess as she mingled with the crowd.
Before Wednesday night’s screening, Reid said, “From the response I got in Shreveport, I’m glad I went out of my comfort zone and narrated it. It was great. The Q&A went on for a long time. There were a lot of questions. That made me feel good.”
On Thursday, the day of the broadcast premiere, which included a membership drive call-in campaign, LPB raised $14,000.
One of the documentary’s main messages was that duck hunters have paid their own way since asking many decades ago to be “taxed” via the federal Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp starting in 1934. Since then, Reid pointed out, the duck stamp has raised more than $950 million and protects 6 million acres.
The documentary also salutes the integral role a legendary Teche Area man played in acquiring acreage dedicated to maintaining habitat for wildlife, particularly waterfowl in North America. E.A. McIlhenny, heir of the McIlhenny fortune, explorer, bird bander and conservationist, worked with the family of John D. Rockefeller Jr. of Standard Oil and Paul J. Rainey, who had a 26,000 National Audubon Society wildlife sanctuary named for him in 1924 in southwest Louisiana.
In 1913, McIlhenny, with the help of donated money, purchased 86,000 acres of marshland along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast. A year later the land was sold to the Rockefeller Foundation and later donated to the state to eventually become Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, where thousands of waterfowl spend the winter.
Three highly respected professionals in their respective fields are prominent players in the documentary. Those three Louisianians, all avid waterfowlers, are Bob Marshall, who won a Pulitzer Prize as an outdoors writer with the Times-Picayune; Larry Reynolds, state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, waterfowl study leader, and Carloss, who retired six years ago next month as an LDWF biologist and now serves as Ducks Unlimited’s Director of Conservation Programs Southern Region — Southwest Unit (Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico).
Reynolds called hunting “the engine of conservation.” Marshall noted sportsmen have led the environmental fight since the 1920s, a fight that transcends political lines. Carloss talked about the fact overall bird numbers are down except for ducks.
They each appeared several times during the movie.
In one episode, Marshall says, “Sportsman have led the environmental fight in this country going back to when the environmental movement and consciousness began in the ’20s and ’30s. It was sportsmen, hunters and fishermen. Sure, they might have disagreed on other parts of politics, but they looked at the science and at their own experiences and they could see what was happening and they said this has nothing to do whether I’m a Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative. This is about protecting our nest, and the same nesting grounds that raised ducks, fish and deer, and everything else.”
Reid pointed out waterfowl populations have been stable. Carloss and a graphic add facts to the statement.
“There’s a recent state of the birds in a science document that’s out that, you know we’re down 3 billion birds in the United States over the past 50 years and that’s disturbing, and they noted that waterfowl were one of the groups of birds, waterfowl and geese, that are doing better than they have been, and that’s the result of the conservation practices, and other species, as well, some of these other wetlands dependent species of birds benefit, species of fish and crabs, and all these other things are tied into the work that we (DU) do. So it’s very complex,” Carloss said.
Another duck hunter, Gem Caesar, producer of the cable television fishing show Louisiana Outdoor Adventures, discussed the value of public landing hunting, noting duck hunter participation is on the rise in those areas.
Reid says, “What’s unique in our country is that if you own a gun, public land is yours to hunt. And it’s free.”
A few seconds later, Caesar says, as footage shows him wading through hip-high water in a woods, “I think people who have private land have it easier because they don’t have to fight with others about who needs to get here first. It makes you appreciate the hunt a lot more. I guess you could say it’s something you have to work harder for and any time you have to, you learn to appreciate it more. So I think that people should definitely get out and experience the public land hunting and we what we go through.”
Reid and Reynolds, the veteran LDWF biologist, touched on a unique program at the state’s flagship university.
“Forestry and wildlife management programs used to be filled with students with practical hunting experience. Now the College Hunt Program at LSU introduced them to the social and economic aspects of hunting,” Reid says.
Reynolds adds, “The College Hunt Program last year we actually had 72 hunts for young people in that class that were graduating wildlife students that had the opportunity to hunt at least once.”
The segment on the birth and growth of Faulk’s Game Call Co. Inc., which makes duck calls popular among duck hunters everywhere, was interesting, very interesting. The man who started making the hand-made, hand-tuned duck calls in the mid-1930s was Clarence “Patin” Faulk, whose son, Dud Faulk, learned from him and developed a full line of calls.
The documentary can be seen online at https://www.lpb.org/programs/in-the-blind.