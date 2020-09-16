All but three teams meet or exceed points for September Acadiana Pro Am

FRANKLIN — Four new players were among the 81 who played in the September Acadiana Pro Am golf tournament at The Belleview Golf & Country Club, where all but three teams made or exceeded their combined points.
Individual winners were Duane Perry (+3) in Low “A,” Tony Baudoin (+8) in Low “B,” Junius Granger (+11) in Low “C” and Avia McGlothlam (+5) in Low “D,” each earning $30. Granger won a scorecard playoff over Dave Williamson, who also was +11. Curley Romero was the most over his points (+5) in the Pro Division.
New players were Dean Dahse, Bobby McDonald, Johnny Bourque and Barry Bolver.
The October Pro Am will be played at Southern Oaks in Abbeville, with a two-day format. Players can choose to play on either Tuesday, Oct. 6, or Wednesday, Oct. 7 by setting up a tee time at the pro shop — 893-5203.
The team of Gilbert Boudreaux (5), Bobby Broussard (2), Jenny Williams (4) and Teddy Sliman (3) earned $119 each with a first-place total of 14.
In second place were Dawn Declouet (1), Charles Judice (4), Will Baudoin (3) and Tony Baudoin (5), earning $88 each with a total of 13.
In third-place via a tiebreaker were Duane Perry (3), Eric Frey (-1), John Reed (3) and Murphy Pontiff (5) for $50 each with a total of 10.
Also with 10 and placing fourth were Johnny Hollier (-3), Curley Romero (5), Paul Ladoucer (3) and Doug Robichaux (5) for $31.50 each.
Placing fifth with 9 points were Bobby mcDonald (1), John Lee Melancon (2), Ann Bourgeois (4) and Herman Hamilton for $25 each.
Sixteen other teams also played.
Finishing with 5 points were Dan Coreil (4), Dylan Meche (1), Ronnie Finley (0) and Craig Frederick (0).
Teams with 4 were Teddy Eastin (5), Boyd Boutte (-5), Anthony Alford (4) and Brenda Guidry (0); Marshall Lee (1), Roger Cook (-2), Mickey Michel (2) and NOlan Granger (3); and Avia McGlothlam (5), Steven Regan (5), Jim Morse (-4) and David Brown (-2).
Three teams finished with 3 points — Will Broussard (-1), Brad Rodriguez (2), Olan Granger (1) and Tracy Verret (1); Bert Baudoin (-3), Olan Granger (1), Roy Boudreaux (0) and Al Landry (5); and Junius Granger (5), Herman Hebert (-1), Ty Burdett (4) and Jules Hebert (-5).
Three teams also finished with 1 point — Stafford Decoux (-2), Kevin W. Landry (3), Weston Reed (-1) and Johnny Bourque (1); Brandon Burdett (5), Roger Pisani (-1), Jimmy Rogers (0) and Phil Mouledous (-3); and Timmy Womack (1), Steve Didier (-1), Kerry Landry (1) and Paul Walters (0).
Teams finishing with 0 points were Kyle Meche (1), Robie Darden (2), Zane Kidd (2) and Doug Bulliard (-5); and Will Broussard (-1), William Spitzer (-2), Chris Bayard (4) and Al Moss (-1).
Finishing at -3 were Gary Kidd (-5), Chris Mayard (-3), Dave Williamson (5) and Larry Duplantis (0); and Bo Provost (-1), John Sanchez (-1), Mark Amy (-3) and Brad Rodriguez (2).
At -4 were Carter Owens (-2), Alvin Bergeron (1), Pam Meadows (-2) and Dean Dahse (-1).
At -7 were Roy Poche (-3), Scott Gilder (0), Robert Burton (0) and Linda Savoie (-4).