Alexander shines in Lafayette Area win

LAFAYETTE — Loreauville High School quarterback Zy Alexander capped off his prep career in style Saturday at the fourth annual I-10 Bowl held at St. Thomas More High School.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Southeastern Louisiana signee caught four passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns to lift the Lafayette Area All-Stars to a 40-10 win over Lake Charles.
“He was unbelievable,” said Lafayette coordinator Terry Martin, who also coached Alexander at Loreauville. “He’s kind of done that all year long. We didn’t play him much at receiver during the season.
“I talked to one of his college coaches and told him that I know they want him to play defensive back, but you might want to take a quick look at him on the other side of the ball, too.”
Alexander hauled in scoring strikes from 32, 18 and 57 yards out and had a fourth touchdown wiped out by a penalty.
“Zy can do so many things,” Martin said. “There’s a lot that’s untapped. He’s never really worked at releases and the fine points of running routes because he’s always been our quarterback.
“He’s one of those kids who can play three different positions. He’s just a phenomenal athlete but an even better person.”
Loreauville receiver Logan Girouard also had a 24-yard catch and Westgate defensive back Blayne Delahoussaye helped stymie the Lake Charles quarterbacks, who were intercepted four times.
“It was a blessing to come out and play the game I love for one more time on the high school level and use my talents to help us get the victory,” said Alexander, who also returned a kick 25 yards, carried the ball twice and attempted a pass.
“I was a little surprised because we had (Lafayette Christian receiver) Errol Rogers Jr. on the other side. I thought he would get more receptions, but he went down with a hamstring injury and the ball came to me. My favorite position is receiver, so getting to do it today was fun.”
Alexander and Delahoussaye — also a Southeastern Louisiana signee — both helped their teams to quarterfinal appearances as seniors.