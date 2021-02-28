MYETTE POINT — Veteran Centerville bass angler Jim Alexander gave one of his long-time favorite fishin’ holes in the Atchafalaya Basin another chance and it paid big dividends in aLouisiana Bass Anglers bass club tournament Feb. 20.
Alexander returned to Amerada off the Atchafalaya River for the bass club’s second tournament of 2021. A timely decision to remain there and stick it out led to a five-bass limit weighing a whopping 17.13 pounds, the bass club’s second straight eye-opening winning weight in a winter tournament out of Myette Point Boat Landing
On Jan. 23, Connor Rushing of Central, 18, won the bass club’s season opener there with five bass weighing 19.41 pounds.
Alexander believes he could have and should have come even closer to a 20-pound stringer. He culled three times, mostly in the afternoon as the day warmed up following a deep freeze for about a week, but was unable to cull his smallest bass. But his limit with a 3-pound plus average was more than enough to top a 29-boat field competing in the largest and most active bass club in the Teche Area.
“Oh, yeah, that kind of surprised me, too. I didn’t think I had that much weight. If I didn’t have that one small fish, I think I could have had a 20-pound stringer,” Alexander said.
Dicky Fitzgerald, defending AOY in the Louisiana Bass Anglers, and Greer Billeaud finished second with five bass weighing 15.29 pounds.
Michael Louviere and Andre “Tank” Sampay were third with four bass weighing 13.79 pounds.
Hunter Neuville and Andre Weber boasted the biggest bass of the day, a 5-pounder caught by Weber.
The tournament’s winner once fished the spot regularly.
“Years ago I used to fish it. I got away from it,” he said, noting in the past few years he started going back, including for a second-place finish in the bass club’s Classic event in 2018.
He even went there for the bass club’s season opener in January. He squeezed out a limit of smallish keepers but it didn’t come close to threatening the weight brought in by Rushing.
But he saw the potential and returned a month later. Fishing ultra-clear water, Alexander got on a pattern that couldn’t be beat, one that included weeding out numerous non-keepers.
“The water was pretty clear. I had to back way off the banks,” he said.
Bass that bit wanted either a june bug plastic worm fished wacky style or a june bug Zoon Speed Craw.
Those bass, he figured out later in the day, were in warmer water. When he arrived, average water temperatures were around 47. He also noticed the cooperative bass were in water soaked in the sun with water temperatures nudging 49 degrees.
He got his fifth keeper between 1-1:30 p.m., then culled three times.
“I was catching a lot of dinks — 11 ¾, 11 ½, stuff like that. It was hard to get a five-fish limit,” he said.
In fact, he considered leaving after catching the first few dinks. Then he caught a 4-pound class bass that changed his mind.
“I was doubtful a little bit. I decided to stay,” said the 61-year-old welder/fitter for Swiftships in Morgan City.