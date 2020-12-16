Akwuba powers Cajuns to win with aggressive second half

LAFAYETTE — Theo Akwuba came out aggressive in the second half.
At halftime of Tuesday’s game against the University of New Orleans, the University of Louisiana center had pulled down five rebounds but had only scored two points on 1-of-4 shooting.
The Portland transfer came up big in the second half, recording a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 73-63 victory over the Privateers.
“I felt like I wasn’t being as aggressive in the first half,” Akwuba said. “My coaches were telling me to step it up. I just kept putting myself in the right spots in pick-and-rolls and post ups.”
“We challenged Theo at halftime,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said. “He responded and almost gave us a triple double. Great effort by him.”
With 14:38 left in the first period, UL held a 10-6 lead and appeared to be in control.
UNO (1-6) answered as the Privateers went on a 6-0 run capped with a layup by Troy Green. UL then reclaimed the lead with a three-pointer by Jacobi Gordon. In the next few minutes, the Ragin’ Cajuns were able to push the lead to five twice but the Privateers always answered.
UNO ended the half outscoring UL 15-6 and led 35-31 at the break.
“I felt like they played with more passion,” said Marlin, who’s team returns to action Saturday at home against McNeese State. “We told our guys that both teams played poor and we won. We knew we would get their best shot.”
The second half started with UL (5-1) quickly tying the game with Akuwba making a pair of free throws and then Cedric Russell hitting a mid-range jumper. Russell would end with a game-high 20 points.
With less than eight minutes to play, UL took control for the final time.
With the game tied 52-52, Russell made a jumper and then moments later made a free throw to make it 55-52 in favor of the Ragin’ Cajuns. UNO’s Green hit a layup but UL answered with a jumper by Mylik Wilson.
“We were doing too much standing around in the first half,” said Wilson, who scored 15 points. “We were stagnant in the first half. We got more movement and got more turnovers in the second half.”
After the two teams traded a free throw each, the Ragin’ Cajuns extended their lead to seven points with a jumper by Russell and a layup by Duo Gueye.
With 3:51 left in the game, UL held a 62-55 lead and never looked back as the Ragin’ Cajuns picked up their fifth win of the season.
In addition to being more aggressive scoring and rebounding in the paint, Akuwba also blocked a game-high seven shots. That was something the Ragin’ Cajuns big man was most proud of afterwards.
“The last two games I was in foul trouble that kept me off the court a lot,” Akwuba said. “I have to choose when to leave my feet and wall up so I am not on the bench for the whole game. I did a better job of timing my blocks in the second half.”