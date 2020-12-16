Akins, Stansbury sign letters of intent

Defensive standouts Mike Akins of New Iberia Senior High and Gharin Stansbury of Franklin Senior High signed national letters of intent with college football teams Wednesday morning on the first day of the early signing period.
Akins inked a letter of intent to play football at Texas Southern University. In front of basketball and football teammates and surrounded by family, friends, coaches and school administrators, Akins signed in a ceremony at the NISH boys' gym.
Akins thanked his coaches — basketball coach Todd Russ and football coach Curt Ware — and his mother, along with other family members and friends who have supported him.
Stansbury followed through on a commitment to sign with coach Herm Edwards' Sun Devils on Wednesday morning.
More detailed stories about the signings will be printed in Friday's Daily Iberian and published online at www.iberianet.com.