Most football players along the offensive and/or defensive lines tend to hate it after awhile from getting beat up every play for four quarters.
CHS lineman Nickholas Aguillard loves it.
“To block people, to hit them, to hit them in the mouth and make them cry — I love it,” Aguillard said.
“It’s just fun,” he added with an emphasis on every syllable.
Aguillard is the rare one-way players on offense, a lineman who moved from guard last year to tackle this year.
“We experimented going both ways in the spring because Coach (Scott) Wattigny wanted us to get some experience with it but I’m an offense guy,” Aguillard said.
While the CHS senior said he loved playing guard last year, moving to tackle has been a lot of fun.
“Playing tackle has a lot of importance to it because of the pass blocking skills that you need to have,” he said. “It’s a big challenge and I love a challenge.”
Aguillard says that first and foremost he’s a run blocker but …
“I can stop a guy trying to rush past me,” he said. “I can stop an edge rusher and nobody is getting past me to get to the quarterback.”
And his favorite play from last year involved crushing a defender.
“We were playing Jeanerette and this bowling ball of a dude came up on the line and I just knocked the snot out of him,” Aguillard said. “He didn’t do that again.”
Spring was interesting because of the shortness of it as the team dealt with rain and illness but Aguillard said that he was able to get re-oriented with the playbook and get ready for the fall.
Speaking of which, Aguiiliard said that though the offensive coordinator left to pursue another coaching opportunity, nothing has changed with the offensive line.
“We’ll see how the change goes but we’ll handle whatever comes our way,” he said.
As far the fall, Aguillard said that he’s ready to right some wrongs from last year and help lead CHS to a state championship.
“I want to beat Loreauville, beat Ascension and kick butt against Notre Dame,” he said. “I’m ready for it.”