MONROE — Loreauville’s Hunter Neuville had beaucoup chances to put bass in the boat but caught only one small keeper on Day 1, then hardly had any chances and boated a smaller keeper on Day 2 of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Nov. 3-5 at the Ouachita River.
As a result, Neuville towed his boat home the morning of Nov. 5, the third and final day of the tournament, after missing the cut as a Non-Boater. The young outdoorsman who just celebrated his 19th birthday on Halloween, Oct. 31, lived to fight, er, fish, another day.
Neuville was one of 101 bass fishermen from 47 states and three foreign countries in the event that sent the top three anglers to the 2022 Bassmaster Classic set March 4-6 on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell. While Californian Matty Wong, who won the prestigious Bryan V. Kerchal Memorial Trophy with his first-place finish (35 pounds, 9 ounces) at the Ouachita River; Washington’s Taylor Smith, second (33-15), and Colorado bass angler Jared Miller, third (33-7), earned Classic berths, Neuville gained more valuable experience.
The son of Tony and Donna Neuville of Loreauville finished 43rd in the 50-angler Non-Boater Division. His two bass weighed 13 ounces and 9 ounces for a total of 1 pound, 6 ounces.
Big accomplishment to qualify
Getting there was, perhaps, the biggest achievement of his young bassin’ career. In April, Neuville won the Non-Boater Division of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional tournament at Milford Lake in Kansas. The Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation team member, Boaters and Non-Boaters from eight states fished the 20,000-acre lake a few days after a late April snowstorm dumped 4-5 inches and dropped temperatures into the lower 30s.
Neuville persevered. He weighed four smallmouth bass — including the clincher, a single keeper on the third day — to top the Non-Boater Division with 9 pounds, 10 ounces, to punch his ticket to the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship.
He left Oct. 29, boat in tow, to prefish Saturday and Sunday on the Ouachita River. He had two ultra-productive practice days fishing patterns and places like he does in and around the Atchafalaya Basin. After an off day for all competitors Monday, he scouted Tuesday with Louisiana Boater Dave Cavell of Prairieville.
“I felt good after practice. I felt real good about it,” Neuville said.
His first-day Boater, Jason Virgil of Oregon, put him in position to fish and it just didn’t happen.
“I’m happy with it. I don’t have any regret about it, especially having the bites I did the first day. I had the bites to have a pretty decent limit but that’s how it goes sometimes,” he said.
“I had at least 12-14 bites. It was bad. I lost about a 2 ½ halfway back to the boat. I caught two short fish and one about 12 ½ inches. Everything else either came off or I just missed them,” he said, emphasizing the first word of the last sentence.
That 12 ½-incher weighed 13 ounces.
Day 2 a real test
He endured a challenging day the next day while fishing with Fabian Rodriguez, a Boater from Ocean City, Maryland.
“He (Rodriguez) was around fish. He had 9 ½ pounds (9-13 the second day). I really couldn’t fish,” Neuville said. “I did miss one good fish on a Cochon (soft plastic creature bait by Cajun Lures). That was the one good bite I had. My Boater was going to get his bait and there was a cypress tree about 5 yards from the boat. I flipped the Cochon up against the tree and he moved off. I just missed him.”
Two Non-Boaters qualified to fish Day 3 as Neuville was heading back to Loreauville. Missouri’s Ray Cates (26-4) won the Non-Boater Division and finished 10th while Wisconsin’s Dustin Drath finished 12th (23-12.
Neuville was proud that he found bass big enough to compete when he prefished alone on a body of water he’d never fished. He caught in Bayou D’Arbonne fishing canals and small lakes with cypress trees and also another spot 40 miles upriver where Virgil was gracious enough to travel on Day 1.
Bayou D’Arbonne gave up bass during practice on Kajun Boss Spinnerbaits and Cajun Lures Bayou Bugs and Cochons, he said. He posted several photos of those bass on his Facebook page.
“That was pretty much the main spot I had confidence in. I probably would have gone there Friday if I made it. Nineteen-and-a-half (19 ½ pounds came out of there Wednesday, right where I scouted,” Neuville said, noting that’s where first-day leader Coby Carden of Alabama fished on Day 1.
“It’s an awesome place. My practices were awesome. I wish I would have been a Boater.”
Meets other “grass roots” anglers
Among Neuville’s off-the-water highlights were meeting other “grass roots” bass anglers from across the nation, including Miller of Norman, Oklahoma, a former Bassmaster Elite who fished as a Boater and finished third Friday. Neuville was glad to befriend another 19-year-old qualifier from Belgrade, Maine, Tyler Williams, who finished 39th in the Boater Division.
“I thought I was the youngest one. And I got to meet Jared Miller, who used to be on the Elite Series. He’s from Oklahoma and was fishing for Colorado. It was cool meeting some people from out-of-state that I never met before,” he said.
One other favorite was Liam McDonald of Glen Lorne Harare, Zimbabwe, Africa.
Neuville, who has worked nearly two years at S&E Body Shop in New Iberia, has his eyes set now on the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation Fall Qualifier, a tournament Dec. 3-4 on the Red River out of Natchitoches and Grand Ecore. The Fall Qualifier originally was scheduled to be held Sept. 23-25 out of Bayou Segnette State Park before being derailed by Hurricane Ida.
He’s particularly looking forward to 2022. He plans to fish the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation qualifiers as a Boater and has put his name in the hat, i.e. paid up, to fish as a Non-Boater in the Bassmaster Central Opens starting April 8 at Ross Barnett Reservoir in Mississippi.
He’ll go the Non-Boater route for all three Bassmaster Central Opens in 2022. The other tournaments are Sept. 22-24 on the Red River out of Shreveport-Bossier City, and Oct. 20-22 on Lake Sam Rayburn out of Jasper, Texas.
“Oh, it’s going to be exciting, to see what happens, especially fishing as a Boater (Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation),” Neuville said.
He’s actively looking for financial support from across the area. He welcomes any and all sponsors as he begins his post-high school bass fishing campaign.