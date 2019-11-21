NEW ORLEANS — It was a tough start to the season for the New Orleans Pelicans.
A series of injuries left them short-handed on many nights and they lost seven of their first eight games.
But things are starting to look up.
They’re far from healthy but they did get leading scorer Brandon Ingram back from a four-game absence due to a sore knee and he had 21 points in a 115-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
They shot just 41 percent, but still won for the fourth time in six games and for the third consecutive home game.
“I think, overall, we played hard, we competed hard,” coach Alvin Gentry said.
“Hey look, it’s a win for us and we need all the wins we can get.”
Now they’ll try to carry that success over to the road as they make their longest road trip of the young season.
Their only multiple-game road trip of the season came two weeks ago when they lost consecutive games at Oklahoma City and Brooklyn.
Now they’re facing three road games in four days as they visit the Phoenix Suns today (9:30 p.m., TNT), the Utah Jazz on Saturday and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
All three teams have winning records. Phoenix is 7-6, Utah was 8-5 going into its game at Minnesota on Wednesday and Los Angeles was 9-5 going into its home game against Boston on Wednesday.
The Pelicans haven’t faced the Suns or the Jazz this season. Their home winning streak began with a 132-127 victory over the Clippers last Thursday.
That victory spoiled the Clippers debut of Paul George, an All-Star who was acquired in an off-season trade with Oklahoma City but had been sidelined while recuperating from surgery on both shoulders.
L.A., though, did not play All-Star Kawhi Leonard because the game in New Orleans was part of a back-to-back and the Clippers have been holding out of one of the games on back-to-back sets because of a balky knee.
A similar situation occurred in the victory against Portland on Tuesday in that the Pelicans spoiled another debut by a big-name player.
Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony started in his first game with the Blazers, who played without their leading scorer.
All-Star guard Damian Lillard had back spasms.
Anthony, 35, who signed with Portland last weekend after not playing in more than a year, had 10 points (on 4-of-14 shooting) and four rebounds in 24 minutes.
Jrue Holiday had 22 points and 10 assists, JJ Redick scored 18, Nicolo Melli scored 14 and E’Twaun Moore 11 to lead the Pelicans.
The injuries have created playing opportunities for rookies Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Hayes has started the last two games and had 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 108-100 win against Golden State last Sunday. Alexander-Walker narrowly missed his own double-double against the Warriors, finishing with 15 points and nine assists one might after scoring a team-high 27 points in a 109-94 loss at Miami.
“They’re going to play hard,” Gentry said of the youngsters.
“I don’t think anything can take the place of experience of being in the game and learning from your mistakes or just figuring out what you can do to help the team in a positive standpoint.
“Hopefully this is going to be something that helps us down the road because when we do get healthy and all the players get back then I think our depth will help even more because these guys won’t be put into situations where they have to play 25 to 35 minutes.
“They’ll be back to a normal role that they would be accustomed to.”