After good team talk, Westgate ready to face Northside

After seeing his players try to do a little too much while playing in front of the home crowd for only the second time this season, Westgate High School head football coach Ryan Antoine said he’s looking for the Tigers to settle back into what they do best this week at Northside High School.
On Friday, Westgate was flagged for more than 200 yards in penalties, but still came away with a 33-27 win over Teurlings Catholic, which had 90 yards in penalties of its own. The Tigers (3-2 overall, 1-1 in District 5-4A) are looking to clean that up, and Antoine said the team had a good practice Monday.
“We’ve just got to focus on us and not get caught up in pressing and trying to make plays, and not be in the position where we feel the game has to be rushed,” Antoine said. “We’ve just got to play the way we’ve become accustomed to playing and just focus on those things. I think a little bit Friday night we were wanting to do too much and guys were just going out there trying to make plays all over the field, and not letting the game come to ’em.”
Westgate had a good talk as a team Monday, he said. Northside (2-3, 0-2) is talented, he said.
“They have guys that can play,” Antoine said. “We have to go out and not get worry about what their record is. Right now, our biggest focus is not beating ourselves. I feel like the last few weeks we’ve been penalized a lot. I feel if we can eliminate those things, we can play with anybody in the state. If we keep making the same mistakes we’re making, we’ll beat ourselves.”
Despite the mistakes, Westgate put together an impressive drive at the end of the game, eating up more than five minutes and making four first downs to seal the win.
After a pass interference play helped keep the drive going on a third-down incompletion, Westgate ran the ball nine straight times with Steven Antoine carrying on eight of those plays. The Tigers hadn’t been able to run the ball as effectively this season as their coach had hoped, largely due to injuries on the offensive line that kept the team from having a consistent lineup until recently.
“That was something that was very impressive,” Ryan Antoine said. “That was something I worried about even going into the end of that drive. I was like, ‘Guys, look, we need two first downs for this game to be over’ because they had two timeouts left. We felt if we could get those first downs and eat enough clock up, we could kneel the ball on them at the end.”
The Tigers blocked well and did a good job wearing the Rebels down at the end, he said.
“Steven Antoine was able to finish the game out for us,” the coach said. “Getting the ball eight, nine times in a row was impressive for him to be able to do that. He had a real good night. He’s starting to come into his own. We feel we have the weapons to do those things.”
Getting a group of players up front who have started to gel and play together consistently is a big part of that.
“We just never had that cohesive unit,” he said. “It’s been crazy. We weren’t able to put on pads (because of COVID-19 restrictions before the season) like we needed. Plus we had three offensive linemen go down (with injuries) in the first three weeks. Now these guys are starting to get healthy and come back together as a group.”
Northside at times likes to spread the field and take advantage of its athletic ability, and at other times the Vikings like to get in tight formations and establish the run game.
“We have to be able to line up and fly around like we’ve been doing defensively,” Antoine said.
The Vikings run a 4-2-5 defense with some man-to-man coverage in the secondary, occasionally switching to a zone.
“We’ve seen them, we’ve played them for years now, so we kind of know what type of team they are,” Antoine said. “Last year it was a tight ballgame going into the fourth quarter. I think it might’ve been a 3-point ballgame. So we know we can’t take them lightly. We know the type of district we play in, we can’t look forward. We have to stay focused on Northside and be ready to play those guys at their place.”