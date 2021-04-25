Catholic High’s Abigail Richthofen, Jeanerette’s Kelby Guilory and West St. Mary’s Craig Alexander claimed individual superlatives but it was Ascension Episcopal that rolled to a sweep of boys and girls titles at the District 7-2A track and field meet Thursday at Catholic High.
Richthofen was girls MVP in the field with wins in the javelin and discus and a second place in the shot put; Guillory was boys Field MVP with wins in the triple jump and high jump and Alexander was boys Track MVP with wins in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and ran a leg on the second place 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams for the Wolfpack to lead several area athletes into the regional meet next week.
AES won the boys meet with 145 points. Franklin was second with 82 points followed by host Catholic High (81), Delcambre (79), WSM (71), Houma Christian (48), Jeanerette (47) and Loreauville (32).
AES doubled up the girls’ field with 208 points with Catholic High second at 100 points followed by Delcambre (88), WSM (77), Houma Christian (64), Jeanerette (21) and Loreauville (10).
Alexander led WSM with wins in the 110 hurdles (16.45 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (43.35). Other winners in the meet included Franklin’s Zyland Perry in the 100 meters (11.32); Loreauville’s Calep Jacob in the 400 (53.64); Catholic High’s Ryan Gonsoulin in the discus (115 feet, 2 inches) and Trace Williams in the javelin (156-6); Guillory in the high jump (6-2) and triple jump (40-4) and teammate Richard Lumpkin first in the long jump (21-7 1/2); Delcambre’s Luke Pacetti in the pole vault (12-6); and Franklin with a first in the 4x100 meter relay.
Advancing to the regional meet with a top four finish were Catholic High’s Gerald Schenk (second in the 400); Jeffery Landry (third in the 800); Beau Beaulieu (second in the pole vault); Mason Boutte (third in the shot put); and the boys 4x800 meter relay team (second)
Delcambre boys advancing to the regional meet include Hayden Frederick (fourth in the 110 hurdles, third in the 300 hurdles and second in the triple jump ); Trevor Viator (second in the 800); Chad Olivier and Jacory Law (third and fourth in the discus); Cullen Bouton and Rogan Saunier (third and fourth in the javelin); Aivery Dejean (fourth in the shot put) and the 4x100 relay team (fourth) and 4x400 relay team (third)
Jeanerette boys advancing to the regional meet include Andrew Matthews in the 100 (fourth); Javin Eugene in the 400 (third) and the boys 4x100 relay team (third).
Loreauville boys advancing to the regional meet include Beau Louviere (third in the 1,600), and both the 4x200 (second) and 4x400 (second) relay teams
Franklin boys advancing to regionals include Kentrel Louis (second in the 100 and the 200); ZaMarion Webber (third in the 200); Seth Archangel (fourth in the 800); J’Michael Gray (second in the high jump); Kenny McDaniel (second in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump) and both the 4x200 and 4x400 relay team (fourth in each)
WSM boys advancing to the regional meet include Steven August (third in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 400); Trevionne Archangel (second in the 300 hurdles); Omarion Alfred (third in the high jump) and the 4x100 (second), 4x200 (second) and 4x800 (third) relay teams.
Girls’ winners at the district meet were Richthofen in the shot put (31-6 1/4) and the javelin (110-8); WSM’s Aniyah Gibson in the 200 (27.13); Delcambre’s Kamryn Darby in the 400 (1:04.83) and teammate Amyrie Decuire in the 800 (2:46.58) and CHS’ Journee Mitchell in the high jump (4-1
CHS girls advancing to the regional include Hannah Broussard (second in both the 100 and hurdles); Terralyn Calais (fourth in the 300 hurdles); Hannah Trappey (fourth in the 800 and the 1600); Katte Armentor (third in the 1600); Audrey Armentor (third in the 3200) and the girls 4x800 relay team
Delcambre girls advancing to the regional meet include Kamryn Darby in the 100 meters (third); Treasure Harris (fourth in the 200); Angela Cruz (fourth in the 400); Riley Hebert (second in the shot put, third in the discus and fourth in the javelin); Raegan Breaux (third in the shot put) and the girls 4x200 meter relay (fourth).
Jeanerette girls advancing to the regional meet include Shirleysha McCreary (fourth in the 100) and the 4x200 relay team (third).
Also advancing to the regional meet was Loreauville’s Skye Theriot (third in the 1,600).
West St. Mary girls advancing to regionals include Gibson (second in the 100 ); Candace Druilhet (third in the 100 hurdles); A’Layjah Moore (third in the 200); Kaitlin Druilhet (third in the 300 hurdles); Terez Robertson (second in the high jump); Bry’Neisha Payton (fourth in the triple jump) and the 4x200 (second) and 4x400 (third) relay teams.
No Franklin girls finished in the top four of an event to advance to regionals.