AES overwhelms Franklin despite Perry’s efforts

YOUNGSVILLE — Franklin Senior High dropped a 66-38 shootout at Ascension Episcopal on Friday, but Zylan Perry had a night to remember for the Hornets.
You name it, the senior did it.
Perry carried 17 times for 209 yards with two TDs, completed 10 of 19 passes for 227 yards and two scores, ran for a 2-point conversion, threw for two more, and scored on a 50-yard interception return.
“I can’t say enough about how good No. 3 is,” Ascension coach Matt Desormeaux said of Perry. “He’s a special player. I don’t know how many missed tackles we had on him. He made things happen.”
After the Blue Gators (6-2, 4-0 District 7-2A) took a 10-0 lead, Perry intercepted quarterback Cade Dardar near midfield and returned the ball for a touchdown with 11:33 remaining in the second quarter. He followed with a successful keeper for 2 points.
With the Blue Gators leading 17-8 with 9:30 left in the first half, Perry zigged and zagged through the Ascension defense for a 77-yard score.
On the next play, he tossed a 2-point conversion pass to sophomore receiver Jayshaun Johnson, who finished with 5 catches for 163 yards and two TDs.
“I was disappointed in the tacking, but give credit where it’s due, because the guy we were trying to tackle is special,” Desormeaux said of Perry.
“No. 5 (Zamarion Webber) in the backfield and No. 2 (Johnson) on the outside were really good. They have good players all over the place. Those guys on the other sideline are a big reason why we had trouble tackling.”
Webber led all rushers with 136 yards on 11 carries and a TD. Durall Alexander added three receptions for 70 yards.
“Perry is a special player,” Desormeaux said again. “I’m glad he’s a senior so we won’t have to face him again. I can’t say enough about how well (Perry) played.”
The versatile senior also handled some of the kicking and punting duties for Franklin, which is on track to host a first-round playoff game. The Hornets (4-3, 3-2) are listed with an open date in Week 9, followed by a trip to Catholic High (3-5, 1-3) to conclude the regular season.
“That’s a good ballclub,” Desormeaux said of the Hornets. “They’re a little light in numbers, and I think that benefited us with it being hot and humid. Their guys played hard for 48 minutes.”
The Franklin Senior High roster Friday night listed 32 players, 12 of whom are freshmen.