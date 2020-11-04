ACS reaches semifinals for 5th straight year

Acadiana Christian School is heading to the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana semifinals for the fifth straight season after the Lions handled Northeast Baptist 44-6 on Saturday.
Up next is unbeaten John Paul the Great, which beat ACS 48-8 in Week 1.
It’s been a long time since that game on Sept. 3, though. The Lions won four straight games after that and five of their last six to improve to 6-2 overall, falling only to defending state champion Berchmans Academy in the final week of the regular season.
“This will be my fifth straight semifinals,” ACS coach Dwight Fage said. “I’m excited about that.”
The game, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Teurlings Catholic High School.
“We played well Saturday night,” Fage said. “I had some kids who did some good things.”
Cade Miller scored three touchdowns — one rushing and two receiving — to push his total to 14 on the season, and has 1,100 all-purpose yards. Andrew Judice rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, giving him almost 700 all-purpose yards.
“We covered well, we tackled well,” he said. “I think we had probably about 380 total yards of offense, so that was pretty good, and just moved the ball early.”
Though JPG is an outstanding team, Acadiana Christian has improved since that game.
“We played them the first week of the season, so that’s been about eight weeks ago, so I’ve had some kids grew up and matured a little bit,” Fage said. “We’re just hoping that we play well. It’s going to take a total team effort, no doubt, to stop them.”
The third-seeded Lions need to put some points on the board, and cut down on the turnovers after making three in the first week. ACS has only had one turnover in the last three games, he said.
“We’ve got to be physical up front,” Fage said. “The first time we played them, I had seven kids that was their first game of high school football. That means a lot because they have 10 seniors. Ten seniors against seven guys that have never played a high school game before was a tough task to open up with, and we knew that.”
Against No. 2 seed John Paul the Great, the Lions must play error-free football, and not have any turnovers, the coach said.
“We’ve got to stop the veer, so we’ve got to stop inside-out first,” Fage said. “We’re going to have to be sound in our gaps on defense because if you leave one opening, they’re going to break it 60 yards. Their backfield is three seniors. Their quarterback’s a senior, their two running backs are seniors, so they’ve been there, done that. Hopefully we can at least slow them down a little bit and put some points on the board and just maybe try to stay toe-to-toe with them.”
ACS will try to limit the Guardians’ possessions, though that is a tough task.
“We’ve just got to try to make sure we score as much as we can and take care of the ball,” Fage said. “If we have the ball, obviously they don’t so to limit their possessions would be big for us. We’re excited and hopefully we get a big crowd. This is our fifth straight semifinals. It’s a heck of an accomplishment. Praise God for that. We’ve come a long ways since I’ve gotten there for sure.”
Top seed Berchmans Academy and No. 4 seed Southwest Louisiana Homeschool play in the other semifinal with the winners advancing to the state championship game the following week at Tioga, just outside of Alexandria.
“You’ve got four quality teams left, there’s no doubt,” Fage said.