Acadiana Christian quarterback Wyatt Deselles pulls no punches when it comes to his No. 1 goal for the Lions football team in 2021.
“At the end of the season, I want to be trying on rings,” Deselles said, referring to the fact that he wants to lead ACS to the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana 8 man football title.
The four-year starter has been a big part of the current ACS run of five straight appearances in the semifinals, but each time the Lions have fallen short of the title game.
“It’s time for that to change,” he said. “Last year we had a disappointing end to the season and I’ve used that as fuel throughout the spring and summer to motivate me for the upcoming season.”
Even a bout with COVID did not put a damper on Deselles’s drive for the title.
“I missed a couple of weeks of spring being in quarantine,” he said. “I really missed being with the guys and getting ready for the season. But it just made me want to work that much harder when I got back.
“And when I got back, we really looked good. Everyone put in the work and we had good time out there and the young guys try and and doing their part to make us a better team.”
Deselles threw and rushed for more than 2,000 yards last year as he helped lead the Lions to the semifinals and those are some numbers he’d like to repeat in 2021.
“I’d like 1,000 yards passing and at least 10 passing touchdowns,” Deselles said.
And when it comes to the 2021 season, there is only one way to go for Deselles and the Lions.
“At the end of the day it’s reload and go,” he said. “We want to win it all this year.”