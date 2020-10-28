It may not have been the desired result that Acadiana Christian wanted as the Lions celebrated homecoming Saturday night at New Iberia Senior High School, but it wasn’t a bad loss as the three-time defending Association of Christian Educatiors of Louisiana champion Berchmans Academy took a 42-26 win over ACS in the regular season finale for both teams.
“We really didn’t play well on defense, ACS coach Dwight Fage said. “Offensively we did well. We scored 26 points which is not bad but we had trouble stopping them on defense and that turned out to be the problem.”
Even with the loss, ACS will still go into the ACEL playoffs as the third seed.
In a change this season, the ACEL added another round of playoffs.
In effect, a quarterfinal round was added. As the three seed, Acadiana Christian will play host to No. 4 seed Northeast Baptist at NISH Saturday at 7 p.m.
The semifinals will be played the following week and the finals will be in two weeks.
Fage said that ACS has been to the semifinals for five straight years and is looking to keep that streak intact as the Lions play Northeast Baptist.
The two teams met earlier this season and the Lions came out on top 52-6.
“We were able to get an early lead and then a couple of their players were injured and we were able to pull away in the second half,” the ACS coach said.
Cade Miller had a big night against Berchmans, scoring three touchdowns for the Lions in the losing effort.
The Lions finished the season with a 5-2 record with one game canceled due to weather.