Acadiana Christian School’s season came to an end Thursday night as the Southwest Louisiana Homeschool Knights beat the Lions 32-0 in the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana 8-man football semifinals held at New Iberia Senior High.
ACS finished the season with a 7-3 record while Southwest Louisiana Homeschool advances to the ACEL state football championship game next week against the winner of John Paul the Great and Berchmans Academy.
The game marked the fifth straight year that ACS made the ACEL semifinals but the first time the Lions were the home team. ACS has never won a semifinal contest.
The Daily Iberian had a reporter at the game and a more complete recap of the contest will be on Iberianet.com amd in Sunday’s Daily Iberian.
Central Catholic 42, Hanson 14
MORGAN CITY — Hanson’s two game win streak came to an end Thursday night as the TIgers fell 42-14 to District 8-A rival Central Catholic.
With the loss, Hanson falls to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in district, while Central Catholic improved to 3-3, 2-0.
Central Catholic held Hanson to 49 yards rushing and 93 passing as Collin Faucheaux completed 9-of-21 passes and two touchdowns for the Tigers.
Hanson plays host to Highland Baptist.