Acadiana Christian School battled powerful Berchmans Academy tooth-and-nail for most of the first half before the two-time league champion Saints pulled away for a 38-6 win in the ACEL football season opener for each squad at NISH Friday.
The outmanned Lions, with only 10 players on the roster, didn’t back down against a Berchmans team that dressed out 26 players and has won 26 straight games.
On the first possession for Berchmans, the Acadiana Christian defense stood firm and didn’t allow a first down. ACS pressured Berchmans into two penalties and also recorded a 10 yard sack to force a punt.
The Lions didn’t have any success on their first drive, either, losing 16 yards. Berchmans returned the ensuing punt 30 yards to the ACS 27 yard line, which set up a touchdown pass from quarterback James Paul Gandy to Noah Breaux on the next play from scrimmage.
ACS responded on its next possession to cut the margin to 8-6. Quarterback Wyatt Deselle connected with Cade Miller for an apparent 68-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-14, but a penalty moved the ball back to the Lions 49 yard line.
Three plays later, on 4th-and-11, Deselle found Gabe Boudreaux on a 50-yard completion that set up the Lions at the Berchmans 2.
Deselle then scored on a 1-yard sneak with 1:53 remaining in the first quarter.
After that, however, Berchmans steadily added to its lead. A two-yard plunge by Luke Lavergne increased the lead to 16-6 with 3:37 left in the second quarter.
A fumble by ACS on the ensuing kickoff allowed the Saints to tack on another quick score and take a 22-6 lead into halftime.
“We were behind the eight ball all night with seven turnovers,” ACS head coach Dwight Fage said.
“I told the team just now that it was probably a 21-14 game if we didn’t have so many penalties and turnovers.”
The game was halted four different times because of injuries suffered by the Lions.
“Lack of depth took a toll on us,” Fage said. “Our starting safety (Kaiser Landry) went down.
“Once we lost his speed, we had to juggle people around.”
According to Fage, Landry “took a helmet to the back but he’ll be okay.”
Deselle played well on defense, especially in the first half. During the game, the Lions successfully halted three Berchmans drives deep inside ACS territory.
“Wyatt, Gabe and Cade played pretty well,” Fage said. “I’m proud of their effort considering the number of players Berchmans dressed out compared to what we dressed out.
“Next week, I want to focus on run-blocking a little better. I think Wyatt can throw the ball and we have some mismatches when we get into our empty set, but again I’d like to control the ball more. A couple of times, we had three-and-outs where we kept the ball maybe 50 seconds. I think that hurt us.”
ACS, which went 6-4 and reached the semifinals last year, travels to Sulphur to face Southwest Louisiana Home School next Thursday.