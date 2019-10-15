LAFAYETTE — Wyatt Deselle threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns and Cade Miller rushed for 115 yards and added 112 yards receiving as Acadiana Christian closed out the regular season with a 58-44 win over John Paul the Great in the final Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana 8-man football league regular season for both teams Thursday night.
With the win, ACS finishes the regular season with a 7-2 record and will play host to an ACEL semifinal game Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Southwest Louisiana Homeschool at NISH.
The winner advances to the ACEL championship game next week.
“We are excited to get this one at home,” ACS coach Dwight Fage said about the semifinal game. “It’s been our goal all season to get one at home.
“God willing, we will take the next step. This has been the playoff round that has knocked us out the last three years. Hopefully we play well and can climb the hump.
“I’m hoping the community comes out and supports us. It should be electric.”
Fage also had good things to say about Deselle performance, in which he threw two touchdown passes to Miller and one to Gabe Boudreaux.
“Wyatt played wel,” Fage said. “He made all the right reads tonight.”
After a slow first quarter in which the two teams combined for one touchdown — a 30 yard pass from Deselle to Miller — the two teams started scoring at will from that point on.
ACS had touchdowns passes from Deselle to Miller and Deselle to Boudreaux and both two-point conversions to go up 24-12 at halftime.
“I thought Cade, Gabe, and Elijah (Homan) ran well. But we lost Hunter Raggette on a two-point conversion in the third quarter and not having him on defense really hurt us.”
A couple of third quarter touchdowns put the Lions up 38-12 before John Paul the Great started a rally.
By the end of the third quarter it was 46-20 ACS but a couple of early fourth quarter touchdown allowed the home team to cut the lead to 46-36 but a Miller touchdown got the lead back up to 52-36 before JPG made one last attempt and cut the lead to 52-44.
Miller then put the exclamation point on the game with a 61 yard touchdown run for the 58-44 final.
Miller did his part on defense as well with nine tackles along with Logan Monot and Daniel Sisk. Boudreaux added eight tackles.
We are making our fourth straight state semifinal appearance