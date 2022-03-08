Fafadji Acouetey, who has coached high school soccer teams at New Iberia Senior High, St. Martinville Senior High, and now Highland Baptist Christian School, has also been running his own soccer training company in New Iberia for more than a decade.
A+ Soccer Association brings Acouetey’s decades of experience from around the world as a player and coach and combines it with the latest methods of teaching the fundamentals of soccer to create a learning environment unlike any other in south Louisiana.
“We teach children from the age of 3 years old all the way until 12 years old,” Acouetey said. “We have a U8 team that plays in Youngsville and we have our own rec program where the kids all play against each other.”
The club is still accepting registration for the spring season, which costs $65 per player and includes a club t-shirt.
Acouetey said that his club focuses on developing the fundamentals of soccer under the supervision of an accomplished coach, which allows players the best opportunity to prepare themselves for travel or high school soccer.
“I offer basics and fundamentals,” he said. “Only when a kid knows the basics can they begin to understand the game and go on to play at the high school level. That’s the ultimate goal, to get these kids playing at the high school level and achieve success.”
For more information, visit A+ Soccer Association on Facebook.