Acadiana Pro Am returns with May, June tournaments

The Acadiana Pro Am go tournament made its return on May 21 with 128 golfers participating at Cane Row Golf & Turf Club on May 21, then came back with the June Pro Am held over three days (June 2-4) at Eagle Ridge in Cade with more than 100 golfers again participating.
The July Pro Am is scheduled on Wednesday, July 8, and Thursday, July 9, at Southern Oaks in Abbeville. Tee times can be made by calling the pro shop at 893-5203.
May Pro Am
The top eight places paid for the May Pro Am. Three new players — Lance Hargrave, Michael Caffey and Mark Von Mosch — joined the Pro Am in May.
Ty Burdett (4 points), Al Landry (1), Sid Champagne (5) and Vic Segura (1) placed first in the May event with 11 points, winning over Jodie Menard (-1), Linda Savoie (3), Mike Grisby (5) and Brent Manuel (4), also with 11 points, based on the score (plus or minus points) of the best players.
In third were Danny Duplantis (5), Robert Romero (-1), Curley Romero (0) and Roger Pisani (5) with 9 points.
Teddy Sliman (4), Craig Frederick (5), Glenn Suire (-1) and Tom Degeners (1) placed fourth with 8 points, in a tiebreaker oer Eric Indest (2), Jules Hebert (3), Ronnie Finley (-2) and Cort Lae (5).
Randy McDaniel (5), Mike Frey (-1), Anthony Alford (0) and Nicholas Landry (3) placed sixth with 6 points. Brent Indest (5), Keith Price (-2), Dale Hargrave (-2) and Lyle Hargrave (5) were seventh with 6 points.
Duane Perry (1), Brad Rodriguez (4), Brett Price (0) and Michael Godwin (-1) were eighth with 4 points.
Also with 4 points were Mashall Lee (0), Sanford Suire (-1), Lance Hargrave (1) and Ron Segura (5). Mark Amy (05), Will Broussard (4), Tam Rosamond (0) and Byrum Price (4) finished with 3 points.
With 2 points were Cory Landry (3), Steve Regan (-4), Michael Michel (4) and Sheryl Guidry (-1). Cory Hulin (1), Gilbert Boudreaux (-2), Brenda Guidry (1) and Vic Segura (2) also had 2 points.
Teams with 1 point were Kevin Landry (-2), Roy Poche (4) Keith Bernard (-1) and Pau Ladoucher (0); and Larry Verret (0), Murphy Guilbeaux (-1), Don Sarkies (1) and Wayne Manuel (1).
Michael Caffrey (1), Willie Boyd (0), Homer Bourque (0) and Curley Romero (-1) were at 0 points.
At -1 were Doug Bulliard (-1)Al Moss (1), Herman Hebert (-1) and Chris bayard (0).
Teams at -2 were Ryan Gonsoulin (4), Jimmy Rogers (0), Paul Walters (-4) and Ann Bourgeois (-2); Jim Prejean (10), Armand Castille (-3), Olan Granger (0) and Chris Mayard (0); Randy O’Brien (-4), Jimmy Prados (-2), Junius Granger (5) and Bobby Broussard (-1); Charles Judice (2), Rene Dartez (-2), Michael Landry (3) and Mark Robicheaux (-5); Jason Hebert (3), Peter Borrell (-1), Robbie Darden (-3) and Wade Hargrave (-1); and Johnny Hollier (-1), Phil Moledous (-2), Doug Hunter (5) and Lloyd Geoffroy (-4).
At -3 were Kempton Collins (-5), John Taylor (4), Carter Owens (03) and Avia McGlothlan (1); and Brody LeBlanc (3), Jenny Williams (-1), Willie Lewis (-5) and Mark Landry (0).
Finishing at -4 were Leroy Veronie (-5), Robert Burton (-2), John Reed (5) and Robert Cade (-2).
At -6 were Kris Viator (2), Paul Reaux (1), Brad Clause (-5) and Jerry Mayfield (-4).
Finishing at —8 were Tim Hebert (2), Wes Reed (-1), Louis Devillier (-4) and Bert Baudoin (-5).
Teams at -9 were Glenn Bienvenu (-5), Matt Hebert (-4), Dave Brown (4) and Roger Cook (-4); and Mark Von Mosch (1), Jonathan Faulk (-1), Dave Williamson (-4) and Tracy Verret (-5).
At -11 were Dave Soileau (-5), Harry Bayard (-1), Pam Meadows (-4) and Dawn Declouet (-1).
At -13 were Tony Baudoin (-3), Dan Coreil (-2), Leny Dubois (-5) and David Doumit (-3).
At -17 were Larry Duplantis (-5), Benny Dronet (-5), Nolan Granger (-5) and Maxie Matthews (-2).
Individual winners were Brent Indest, Low “A” (+7), Will Broussard, Low “B” (+4), Sid Champagne, Low “C” (+5) and Roger Pisani, Low “D” (+7). Teddy Sliman was the low pro at +4.
June Pro Am
The June Pro Am at Eagle Ridge saw 108 players and little to no wait on carts. The three-day format was instituted because of COVID-19 restrictions and to make sure enough carts were available for players.
Five new players — Brent Legnon, Andrew Walker, Kevin Arceneaux, Bruce Wade and Michael Zirlott — were welcomed to the tournament.
Finishing first with 9 points were Brandon Burdett (2), Murphy Guilbeaux (5), Al Moss (-2) and Chris Mayard (4). Also at 9 and finishing second were Douglas Bulliard (1), Nolan Granger (2), Paul Walters (1) and Sheryl Granger (5).
In third with 7 points were Dan Coreil (3), Glenn Bienvenu (0), Olan Granger (0) and Mike Godwin (4).
In fourth with 5 points were Marshall Lee (-5), Brad Rodriguez (2), Louis Devillier (5) and Maxie Matthews (3).
With 3 points and in fifth place were Al Lnadry (-3), Matt Hebert (4), Keith Bernard (-3) and Mark Robicheaux (5).
In sixth with 2 points were Kevin Landry (4), Anthony Alford (0), Herman Hebert (-5) and Carter Owens (3).
In seventh with 2 points were Russell Fowler (0), Jerry Mayfield (1), Will Baudoin (-1) and Tom Degeneres (2).
Tony Baudoin (-4), Linda Savoie (2), Glenn Suire (0) and Lloyd Geoffroy (3) finished with 0 points. Also at 0 points were Steve Regan (1), Rev. Mark Miley (-1), Ron Segura (5) and Matt Wollett (-5).
Finishing at -1 were Craig Frederick (-4), Jodie Menard (5), Doug Hunter (-5) and Frank Hunter (3); Bobby Delauney (5), Armand Castille (-2), David Brown (-4) and Bruce Wade (0); and Brodie LeBlanc (-3), Ronnie Finley (-5), Bobby Cade (2) and Neil Soileau (5).
Finishing at -2 were Dave Soileau (-1), Roy Poche (5), Gilbert Boudreaux (-5) and John Sanchez (-1); Joe Bass (-3), Phil Mouledous (-2), Robert Romero (2) and Wayne Manuel (1); Teddy Sliman (-5), Pam Meadows (1), Curley Romero (2) and Andrew Walker (0); and Randy O’Brien (-3), Harry Bayard (-5), Dawn Declouet (4) and F.R. Sinitiere (2).
At -3 were Wes Reed (0), Jimmy Prados (-5), Homer Bourque (-2) and Byrom Price (4); and Jason Smith (0), Mickey Michel (-1), Alvin Bergeron (-3) and Brent Manuel (1).
Teams at -7 were Will Broussard (1), Willie Lewis (-2), Robie Darden (-5) and Brenda Guidry (-1); and Benny Dronet (-1), Mike Frey (1), Brett Price (-5) and Roger Cook (-2).
At -8 were Will Broussard (1), Charles Judice (1), Rene Dartez (-5) and Ann Bourgeois (-5).
At -9 were Keith Price (0), Mike Grigsby (-4), Jim Morse (-2) and Dave Williamson (-3).
Teams at -10 were Jay Frederick (-5), Robert Burton (-5), Michael Zirlott (-1) and Vic Segura (1); Randy McDowell (-2), Jules Hebert (-1), Paul Ladoucher (-2) and Bert Baudoin (05); and Ty Burdett (0), Michael Landry (-5), Brad Duhon (-4) and Lyle Hargrave (-1).
At -13 were Kerry Landry (-5), Junius Granger (05), Avia McGlothlan (-2) and Cort Lae (-1).
Individual winners were Bobby Delaunay, Low “A” (+6), Jodie Menard, Low “B” (+7), Matt Hebert, Low “C” (+4) and Louis Devillier, Low “D” (+7). Curley Romero was the low pro at +2.