Acadiana DL, Rummel RB head 5A team

Acadiana won a second consecutive Class 5A title with standout players on both sides of the ball, but defensive lineman Cameron George ranked among the best.
A 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior, George was named the Class 5A Outstanding Defensive Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All-State football team. The UL commitment showed an ability to defend against the run and pass with 54 total tackles, 11 quarterback sacks, 20 hurries, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
New Iberia Senior High’s Markel Linzer and Michael Akins were honorable mentions to the team.
Other Acadiana players on the all-state team were linebacker Derreck Bercier, defensive back Ian Montz and offensive lineman Justin Babineaux. All are seniors.
Rummel’s Logan Diggs was named the Outstanding Offensive Player. A running back, the Notre Dame commitment averaged 6.6 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns — 10 rushing, two receiving and one returning. He totaled 1,077 yards from scrimmage.
His best game came in a Division I quarterfinal loss to Catholic-Baton Rouge, when he scored four of the team’s five touchdowns and rushed for 228 yards in a 42-35 loss.
Alexandria’s Thomas Bachman was named Coach of the Year. The Trojans reached the state title game for the first time in school history and came up short in a 35-34 loss to Acadiana with a failed two-point conversion attempt with little time to play.
The runner-up finish marked the first time a Rapides Parish team advanced that far since 1974.
All-state players from Alexandria were tight end Shield Taylor, quarterback Judd Barton, linebacker Jermain McNeal and defensive back C.J. Kittling. All are seniors.