Andrew Judice could be considered the jack-of-all-trades for the Acadiana Christian Lions football team.
The 5-foot-7, 146-pound incoming senior plays running back, safety and linebacker for ACS or, as he puts it, “anything that involves running.”
Judice enjoyed the two-week spring football practices that culminated with a spring scrimmage against Southwest Louisiana Home School.
“It’s been fun,” Judice said. “It’s been muddy because it rained so much, but it’s actually been fun. It’s been fun getting with the guys again.”
Judice reflected on an “insane” 2020 season.
“There really wasn’t a lot of pressure on me last year because I was a junior,” Judice said. “Just watching Cade (Miller) run with the ball was just amazing. He was a great role model and a great person to look up to.”
His favorite play from last year was a fumble recovery he made on the 3-yard line that he returned 97 yards for a touchdown against Northeast Baptist.
The ACS senior is looking forward to the 2021 campaign.
“I want to break my own records from last year,” Judice said. “I want to break my yardage records and to be a better tackler.
“I’m most looking forward to running with the ball and hanging out with my brothers on the field during games.”