New Iberia’s Acadian Ballpark was the site of the Memorial Day Showdown baseball tournament, hosted by the New Iberia Pelicans Baseball Club. The event featured teams from around the country competing to be named champions.
The first day of the tournament saw the Acadiana Cajuns play the Atlanta Toros in the opening game. The Lafayette-based Cajuns picked up their first win of the weekend when they defeated the Toros 8-1. The New Iberia Pelicans hosted New Orleans Baseball Club in their first game of the tournament. Both teams kept the score close through six innings, but the traveling New Orleans team added a late run to come away with a 3-2 win.
The Pelicans didn’t have any time to think about the loss before heading back out for the second game of their double header, this time against Atlanta. The Pelicans played well, but lost their second game 7-4. The Cajuns closed out the night against New Orleans, where they pickled up their second win of the day, 9-1.
The Pelicans and Cajuns battled each other to start the second day of the tournament, but the game ended in a 9-0 forfeit by the Cajuns that progressed the Pelicans to the bronze medal game.
The bronze medal game was a rematch between the Pelicans and New Orleans, but the home team had no desire to come away with another loss. After a dominant display, the Pelicans smashed their opponents 14-2 to secure third place in the tournament.
The gold medal game was a rematch between the Acadiana Cajuns and Atlanta Toros. The Cajuns, not satisfied with their previous 8-1 win, decided to double their score, defeating the Toros 16-2 to claim the tournament championship.
In addition to two full days of baseball, Acadian Ballpark was also home to food trucks and shaved ice courtesy of Country Catering, ABG on Wheels, and Next Level Shaved Ice.
The Pelicans will return to action at Acadian Ballpark on June 10 when they host Crowley.