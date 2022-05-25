Westgate junior Dedrick Latulas is a wanted man. Ending his football season with only one Division 1 offer, the multi-sport champ now has seven top offers and is expecting more to come his way as he begins his senior year.
“I have seven D1 offers,” he said. “Coming from football season, I only had one, so I can tell that track has been very helpful to my scouting. I didn’t take track seriously at the beginning, but it’s been really beneficial to me. Now I just have to stay on that grind, making all the offers come, and choosing the best place going forward.”
Latulas said that the influx of offers has changed the way he perceives his senior season, giving him a boost of confidence but also reinforcing his desire to work harder than anyone else.
“It changes my outlook a little,” he explained. “I’m a little undersized, I’m only 5’7”, so I was always counted out. A lot of the colleges always overlooked me, but now it gives me a lot of confidence to grind harder and see how far I can go.”
Many of the offers come from local schools, like Northwestern and LA Tech, but two Louisiana offers mean a little more to Latulas. Grambling and Southern, both HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), have made offers for the junior.
“It’s definitely a big accomplishment because I had an uncle that passed away a couple of Christmases ago and he really loved Grambling and Southern, so it feels great to have those HBCU offers, but it’s all about who can give me the best education and experience so that I can become successful later in life,” Latulas said.
In addition to his standout performances in football and track, both of which earned him the Class 4A state title this year, Latulas also excels academically. While his 4.0 GPA did drop just a little, Latulas is still one of the top performers in his class.
“I had a 4.0 but it slipped a little bit,” he said. “I had some things going on but I’m trying to keep it as high as I can and maintain it. It can get really challenging, but you’re a student-athlete first so you have to put the scholastics first and make that sacrifice sometimes. It means not going out on weekends sometimes or studying late, but if you want to be successful then you have to go after it and I believe that the hard work will pay off.”
Latulas said that at Westgate, academics isn’t just an afterthought for athletes. The coaching staff, led by athletic director and football head coach Ryan Antoine, have made it a focus of all athletes to be successful in the classroom.
“We have a great coaching staff that always prioritizes grades,” Latulas said. “They’re going to provide you with offers and exposure, but you can’t do anything without those grades so they make sure that you have it with the study halls and the FCA meetings. That way we always stay on top of our grades first.”
Neely Moore, principal at Westgate High School, agreed with Latulas about the emphasis that Westgate athletes place on academic excellence.
“That is definitely a standard that has been set by coach Antoine, he is all about the student-athlete and the student coming first,” she explained. “He talks to all of the athletes about sitting in the front of the class room and participating. If you listen to the creed that the boys say, it talks about being excellent on and off the field, so it’s just something that he’s worked hard on instilling. All of our coaches check progress reports, they do tutoring on a weekly basis, they even carve it into practice time. It’s taken a little bit of time, but most of the students are becoming more academically focused and they realize that if they have a talent to play football, that has to be matched with academics if you want to go to a D1 school. Academics have to match your ability.”
Moore said that the football team has done a great job at changing the way the entire school views academics, which led to Westgate’s school performance scoring rising above most people’s expectations.
“Before the pandemic, Westgate raised its school performance score to a B, so we were really excited about that because most people don’t expect us to be a B school,” she said. “With the pandemic, things have kind of fallen off for everybody, but our focus right now is just on trying to get back to where we were and then top that and keep going. I tell the athletes all the time, the good comes with the bad. When you’re an athlete, more is expected from you. That’s not just on the field or the hallways, it's in the classroom too and we expect them to be the leaders and influence other students in that positive way. Even for those kids that don’t play sports and don’t get that encouragement from a coach or a parent, they can get it from a peer.”