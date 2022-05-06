A+ Soccer Academy has been a staple in the New Iberia soccer community for over a decade, and their current u8 team held an awards ceremony to celebrate their phenomenal performance this season in the Southside soccer league.
“This is our end-of-the-season awards,” said owner and head coach Fafadji Acouetey. “We competed in the Youngsville area and they started from nothing and we ended up being on the top of the rankings. We’re having a little celebration for that, we want to encourage them and celebrate their achievements.”
Acouetey said that his program focuses on teaching soccer fundamentals, aided by his decades of experience as a coach and player in Europe and America.
“We’ve been having (the program) for fifteen years,” he said. “It has been working great, a lot of kids have come from A+ Soccer. We are based on joy and learning. It’s a safe environment for the kids to come in and we take the time to teach the kids the fundamentals of soccer.”
Currently, A+ only has a boys u8 team, but Acouetey said that he is trying to grow the program to include girls and expand the age groups.
“This is our u8 boys group, they’ve been with me for a while and now we are going to start a new age group,” he said. “They did a great job this year. We want to offer girls teams; we’re currently looking for girls at this age group to get started. We want to start from u8 to u11. I have coaches lined up and I would love to grow both from u8 to u11.”
The event was held at the recently opened Bayou Sneaux and Snacks, located near Bi-Lo Supermarket. Acouetey said that the owner, Marielle Romero, went out of her way to help the program.
“Bayou Sneaux and Snacks allowed us to use this area and they’re really helping us,” he said. “This is the first time that we’ve been here, but the owner was kind enough to let us use this area to celebrate our team.”
A+ is offering a summer soccer camp, which will be held at Willow Wood Park. The dates are June 6-8 and the cost will be just $35. Anyone interested can visit A+ Soccer Academy on Facebook or call (337) 519-4413.