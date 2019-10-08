LOREAUVILLE — About the only thing that stopped Loreauville Friday night was the weather.
And even if a 45 minute weather delay for lightning and rain didn’t do too much to slow down the Tiger express, whether on offense or defense, what chance did an 0-4 Houma Christian team have?.
“We knew coming into the season it was going to be a major challenge for us,” said Houma Christian coach Chuck Battaglia, after his Warriors were pummeled 53-0 by Loreauville. “We got bumped up to (Class) 2A and obviously the teams are bigger, stronger and faster than we are.”
And Loreauville was more than happy to show the visitors from Houma just how bigger, stronger and faster they were.
Zy Alexander threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 29 yards and another score and the LHS defense held Houma Christian to 20 total yards of offense and two first downs as the Tigers rebounded from a disappointing district-opening loss to Franklin to improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district as LHS celebrated homecoming.
“Any coach will tell you how much they dislike homecoming,” LHS coach Terry Martin said. “You try to keep the build up to a minimum and try to keep focus but at the same time it’s good for the team, and for the seniors, to win a homecoming game.”
Against a team playing in its first year in Class 2A and a team that was winless through the first four games of the season and had given up no less than 42 points per game through the first four games, Loreauville’s offense and defense went after the Warriors and didn’t let up.
Playing on a short field just about all of the night due to the defense, Loreauville scored a touchdown on all six possessions in the first half and no drive lasted more than six plays.
LHS’ defense was just as impressive, the Tigers forced three punts, picked off two passes, forced another fumble and stopped the Warriors on a fourth-down play — all in the first half.
“We couldn’t execute offensively,” Battaglia said. “We had a few plays that were working for us then we’d have a penalty or a big sack. When the offense doesn’t have any momentum, it puts a strain on our defense.”
And when the Warriors were on defense, Loreauville’s offense lit them up.
In addition to Alexander, Ethan Simon rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown; Jaylyn James added 45 yards and two touchdowns and Calep Jacob had 33 yards on the ground.
Throw in Chris Anthony’s 41 yard touchdown pass reception and it all added up to too much Tiger for the Warriors to handle.
“They are not quite to the level of some of the teams that we have played,” Martin said. “I’m sure that when we go back and watch the film we’ll find things to work on.
“That was the message all week. I knew that this team was going through some hard times and hadn’t won a game but all I was looking for was for us to play as hard as we could and were capable of playing.”
Martin wasn’t even rally concerned about the weather delay which hit right at the end of the first quarter and pushed the start of the second quarter some 45 minutes later.
“I never thought I’d say this but it’s a good thing for cellphones,” Martin said. “If they had to sit there with nothing to do, it would have been unbearable.
“It’s a product of society now where they always have some form of stimulation. When they don’t, it’s unbelievable to see them. We had to put the homecoming court in the weight room and I had no less than 10 players coming to me asking me to go get their cell phones.
“It would have been funny to see how they would have reacted without them.”
First district win aside, the Tigers now turn their attention to another big game on the schedule, next week at Catholic High.
“I’ve been telling people for four weeks now don’t let what’s happening over there fool you,” Martin said.
“I’ve seen them on film and they are as every bit as explosive as they’ve ever been.
“I think that we have to ramp it up a little bit on both sides of the ball because obviously, they are a good team.”