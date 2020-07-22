7-foot center to transfer from Washington to LSU

BATON ROUGE — Former Washington center Bryan Penn-Johnson, who scored 11 points, blocked five shots and grabbed five rebounds in 34 minutes of playing time as a redshirt freshman, is transferring to LSU.
Penn-Johnson, a 7-foot tall, 245-pound native of Long Beach, California, who played at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, made the announcement via his Twitter page.
“I would like to thank off of the coaching staffs that have reached out and recruited me during this difficult process. After discussing with my family and loved ones I have decided that I will be transferring to LSU #GeauxTigers,” Penn-Johnson wrote Saturday.
Penn-Johnson entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in June. He was the No. 1 center prospect in Utah and ranked No. 20 nationwide in 2017 by 247Sports and also had offers from Utah and LSU before signing with Washington.
After five-star center Moussa Cisse chose Memphis over LSU this past week, LSU was looking for interior help. Forwards Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams both declared for the NBA draft this year, leaving LSU with no players taller than 6-foot-6. Watford at 6-9 was the tallest player on the roster in 2019-20 with Williams at 6-6.
Cisse, the No. 2 center prospect in the country this year, had been reportedly set to sign with LSU before announcing recently that he was reconsidering.