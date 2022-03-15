Purchase Access

Girls’ Basketball

Hanson Memorial

Miya Hidalgo, 4.0 GPA

Riley Trahan, 4.0 GPA

Boys’ Soccer

Westgate

Tyler Borel, 4.0 GPA

Jaret Marceaux, 3.60 GPA

NISH

Jordan Garcia, 3.6 GPA

Cylan Peltier, 3.58 GPA

ESA

Robert Broussard, 3.87 GPA

Felix Osborn, 3.8 GPA

Girls’ Soccer

Catholic High

Emma Broussard, 3.95 GPA

Molly Bigler, 3.86 GPA

Madelyn Moore, 3.86 GPA

Abigail Guiberteau, 3.69 GPA

Terralynn Calais, 3.66 GPA

Amielle Woodring, 3.59 GPA

Anna Baquet, 3.52 GPA

Erath

Kiersten price, 3.95 GPA

ESA

Piper Leger, 3.96 GPA

Madeline Breaux, 3.88 GPA

Lily Wu-Laudun, 3.87 GPA

Taylor Guillotte, 3.7 GPA

Highland Baptist

Isabella Breaux, 4.0 GPA

Elizabeth Broussard, 3.95 GPA

Madison Champagne, 3.79 GPA

Lindsay Moore, 3.72 GPA

NISH

Gia Golecki, 4.0 GPA

