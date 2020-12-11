2020 Football Prep Classic moving to Northwestern State

The Loreauville High School cheerleaders hope to be rooting on their Tigers football team at the LHSAA Football Prep Classic later this month. The Prep Classic has been moved from New Orleans to Northwestern State University in Natchitoches because of concerns fans would not be allowed to attend games in the Superdome. Loreauville is one of three Teche Area teams, along with St. Martinville and Centerville, still vying for a spot in the state championship games. The quarterfinals in non-select divisions are being played tonight.

 Chris Landry / The Daily Iberian

BATON ROUGE — Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities, and risk of cancellation, the upcoming Louisiana High School Athletic Association Football Prep Classic moves from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and will be hosted by Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, according to a statement from the LHSAA.

“We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our football championships,” said Executive Director, Eddie Bonine. “We are saddened to be leaving the Superdome this year, but look forward to our return in 2021. We are certain Northwestern State University will provide a first-class experience for Louisiana student-athletes.”

Mercedes-Benz Superdome has hosted the Prep Classic since 1981.

Harry Turpin Stadium is home of the Demon football team. Northwestern State football moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details surrounding the state championships schedule of events will be released at a later date.

